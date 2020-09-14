Liam Martin talks to Rep. Ayanna Pressley about her new bill that would declare racism a national public health crisis. They also discuss COVID-19, voting in November, and the U.S. Postal Service.
‘The Data Is Damning’: Full Interview With Rep. Ayanna Pressley On New Anti-Racism Bill
Sponsored By
Program: Web Extra NewsCategories: News, Local News, Politics, WBZTV
Latest Videos
South Boston Vietnam Memorial Rededicated On 39th AnniversaryWBZ TV's Ken MacLeod reports.
Boston Sports Clubs Owner Files For Chapter 11 BankruptcyWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.
WBZ Morning Forecast For September 14Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
‘The Data Is Damning’: Full Interview With Rep. Ayanna Pressley On New Anti-Racism BillLiam Martin talks to Rep. Ayanna Pressley about her new bill that would declare racism a national public health crisis. They also discuss COVID-19, voting in November, and the U.S. Postal Service.
WBZ Weather ForecastJacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.
Parents React To Party Forcing Lincoln-Sudbury’s Remote StartA day after a large student party forced Lincoln-Sudbury High School to switch from hybrid learning to remote learning for the start of the school year, parents are now chiming in. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
Patriots Fans Enjoy Season Opener Despite COVID-19 RestrictionsWBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.
Sunday Marks Two-Year Anniversary of Merrimack Valley Gas ExplosionColumbia Gas was ordered to pay millions of dollars in fines after an 18-year-old was killed and more than a hundred homes and businesses were damaged. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.
WBZ News Update For September 13WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather.
Virtual Marathon Relay Raises Money For Christmas In The City Founder's ALS BattleJake Kennedy, founder of Christmas in the City and Kennedy Brothers Physical Therapy, was diagnosed with ALS last year in November. Runners raised more than $50,000 on Sunday to support his care.
Massachusetts Reports 267 New Coronavirus CasesThere have now been 122,904 total coronavirus cases in the state.
WBZ Evening Forecast For September 13Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.
10-Year-Old Girl Killed, Sister Seriously Hurt In Westport CrashWBZ-TV's Jim Smith has the latest.
WBZ Midday Forecast For September 13David Epstein has your latest weather forecast.
WBZ News Update for September 13, 2020Anna Meiler and David Epstein have your latest news and weather headlines.
Keller @ Large: Facebook's Role In Upcoming Presidential ElectionWBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talks to Northeastern journalism professor Dan Kennedy.
Keller @ Large: Should Bob Woodward Have Reported On President Trump's Coronavirus Comments Earlier?WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talks to Northeastern University journalism professor Dan Kennedy.
WBZ Morning Forecast For September 13David Epstein has your latest weather forecast.
Free Coronavirus Testing Site Opens In Dedham After Recent SpikeThe testing site was set up after a recent spike of coronavirus cases in town.
Boston Marathon Live: September 12, 2020More than 4,000 runners finished their virtual Boston Marathon on Saturday. Dan Roche hosts a one hour special on this week's virtual Boston Marathon.
Boston Running Coach Gael Henville Encourages A Love Of RunningHonorary Boston Marathon Team Member Gael Henville has an inspiring energy that gets others up and running.
Boston Marathon Wheelchair Champion Daniel Romanchuk Supporting Young RacersAt 22-years-old, 2019 Champion Daniel Romanchuk is helping other wheelchair racers.
Elite American Women Runners Reflect On Olympic TrialsMembers of the 2021 US Olympic Marathon Team look forward to what next year will bring.
Boston Marathon Champs Des, Meb, Tayana, And Daniel On The Future Of Their SportJohn Marathon Champions Panel reflects on the future of marathoning.