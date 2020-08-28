Web Extra: Rep. Joe Kennedy Interview On Senate Race, Mail In Voting, Death ThreatsWBZ-TV's Liam Martin spoke to Rep. Joe Kennedy about his Senate primary battle with Ed Markey, mail in voting, the coronavirus relief bill stalled in Congress and death threats he's received.

32 minutes ago

WBZ WeatherEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

5 hours ago

Keller On Impact Of Trump's RNC SpeechWBZ political analyst Jon Keller said President Trump's speech likely didn't help him grow beyond his base.

5 hours ago

Census Takers Hit The Streets, Billions In Federal Funds On The LineThe deadline for the 2020 Census is next month and the effort to get everyone counted is underway. WBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.

6 hours ago

Amazon Driver Saves Dog From Drowning In Woburn PoolAn Amazon driver jumped into action after finding a dog struggling to keep his head above water in a backyard pool. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

7 hours ago

Search Continues For Suspect In Natick Hit & RunIt's been a little over a week since a Natick couple was hit while walking and left for dead. WBZ-TV's Tashanea Whitlow reports.

7 hours ago

Framingham Residents Worry As COVID Cases Rise In The CityFramingham has now joined eight other communities in Massachusetts that are considered to be at high risk of COVID-19 infection. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

7 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For August 27NBA, NHL, MLB games postponed after Wisconsin police shooting; 7-day weighted average of positive coronavirus cases drops to 1%; Hundreds of UMass Amherst employees furloughed; Tracking Hurricane Laura.

10 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For August 27, 2020Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

10 hours ago

Laconia Motorcycle Week Stressing Safety Over Size, With Pandemic Precautions In PlaceThis year the bikes rolled into the Lakes Region two months later than normal, to a rally with a much different look and feel.

10 hours ago

Milford Residents Express Anger About 200-Person PartyWBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

10 hours ago

MLB, NBA, NHL Postpone Games In Wake Of Police ShootingWBZ-TV's Steve Burton reports.

11 hours ago

Local Rescue Teams Help With Rescue Efforts After Hurricane LauraWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

11 hours ago

Retailers Prepare For 'Particularly Important' Tax Free Holiday WeekendRetailers are hoping a break from the state's 6.25% sales tax will entice customers after a slow few months. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

11 hours ago

Boston Voices: Yvonne Spicer On What It Means To Be Anti-Racist “If I’m not free, you’re not free either.”

11 hours ago

FDA Warns About Hand Sanitizers That Look Like Kids' Foods, Beer Cans And Vodka BottlesThe FDA received a report of a consumer who bought what they thought was drinking water but was actually hand sanitizer.

11 hours ago

UMass Amherst Announces 850 Employees Put On Indefinite FurloughThe University of Massachusetts Amherst announced Thursday they plan to furlough hundreds of employees this fall due to projected budget losses of $168.6 million.

11 hours ago

Police Seeking Information In Natick Hit-And-RunWBZTV's David Wade reports.

11 hours ago

Lawrence Shuts Down Illegal Daycare With 25 Children In ApartmentThe City of Lawrence says it shut down an illegal daycare on the top floor of a triple decker on Bromfield Street. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

11 hours ago

Keller @ Large: Preview Of Trump's RNC SpeechPresident Donald Trump will deliver his convention speech from the White House.

11 hours ago

Can I Babysit My Granddaughter?WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your coronavirus questions.

12 hours ago

Patriots Players On Racial Injustice, Lack Of ProgressThe Patriots talked about the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin and their decision to practice when other teams have stopped. WBZ-TV's Levan Reid reports.

12 hours ago

Massachusetts Reports 365 New Coronavirus Cases, 20 Additional DeathsThe total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 117,450 while the total number of deaths is 8,775.

12 hours ago

90% Of Employers Say Working Remotely Hasn't Hurt ProductivityThe pandemic has taught employers a lot about the value of having flexible work arrangements for employees. Katie Johnston reports.

13 hours ago