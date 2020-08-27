WBZ-TV's Liam Martin spoke to Sen. Ed Markey about his primary battle with Rep. Joe Kennedy, the postmaster general and the coronavirus relief bill stalled in Congress.
Web Extra: Sen. Ed Markey Interview On Campaign, Post Office, Relief Bill
