WBZ Morning Forecast For August 27Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

17 minutes ago

Web Extra: Sen. Ed Markey Interview On Campaign, Post Office, Relief BillWBZ-TV's Liam Martin spoke to Sen. Ed Markey about his primary battle with Rep. Joe Kennedy, the postmaster general and the coronavirus relief bill stalled in Congress.

1 hour ago

Keller: Trump Can't Count On 'Silent Majority'WBZ political analyst Jon Keller said the Trump campaign can't turn civil unrest into a political advantage.

6 hours ago

Family Of Brockton Soldier Found Dead In Texas Demands JusticeThe body of Sgt. Elder Fernandes was found a week after he was reported missing. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

6 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

6 hours ago

Fallen Heroes Memorial In Mansfield Honors Thousands Killed In War On TerrorAn American flag made up of thousands of dog tags from those who died is being displayed at the police and fire complex. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

7 hours ago

Celtics, Raptors Consider Boycott Of Playoff GameThe Celtics and Raptors are considering boycotting their playoff series opener to protest a police shooting in Wisconsin. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

7 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For August 26Boston University says it will suspend students who host or attend parties to stop spread of coronavirus; Poll shows Ed Markey with 12 point lead over Joe Kennedy in Senate race; Mass. court rules against extra time to count mail-in ballot votes; Severe weather possible Thursday.

10 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For August 26, 2020Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

11 hours ago

High School Athletes Make The Case For Fall SportsWBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse Reports.

11 hours ago

Lara Trump Talks With WBZ About Speaking At RNCWBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

12 hours ago

Rally For In-Person School Brings Newton Parents, Students OutNewton's proposal has high school students learning remotely.

12 hours ago

Man Struck By Police Cruiser In Fairhaven In Critical ConditionWBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

12 hours ago

Dealing With Back-To-School Anxiety, Advice For How Parents Can CopeWBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall talks about how parents can cope with back-to-school.

12 hours ago

Cam Newton Brings New Energy To Patriots CampTeammates say quarterback Cam Newton's energy has been the talk of camp. WBZ-TV's Levan Reid reports.

12 hours ago

Boston University To Suspend Partying Students 'Who Won't Take COVID-19 Seriously'Boston University is taking a strict stance when it comes to partying during the coronavirus pandemic.

12 hours ago

Family Demands Justice After Fort Hood Soldier Found DeadSgt. Elder Fernandes was found dead in Texas after being reporter missing a week ago. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

13 hours ago

Attorney For Brockton Soldier Found Dead Calls For Congressional InvestigationNatalie Khawam, who is representing the Sgt. Elder Fernandes’ family, said Fort Hood is "toxic".

13 hours ago

Mayor Walsh: "Trump Administration Is Playing Around With The Post Office"Mayor Marty Walsh expressed his concerns on Wednesday about how mail-in ballots will be handled for the 2020 election.

15 hours ago

Mayor Marty Walsh Gives Coronavirus UpdateMayor Walsh Gives Coronavirus Update on Wednesday.

15 hours ago

Boston University To Suspend Students Who Host Or Attend GatheringsBoston University has a strict policy against partying this semester.

15 hours ago

Boston College Freshmen Arrive On Campus Facing Strict New Safety RulesFreshmen moved into Boston College on Wednesday to start a school year unlike any other. WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.

17 hours ago

WBZ News Update For August 26Missing Brockton soldier found dead; Man hit by Fairhaven Police cruiser; South Boston Catholic school re-opens

17 hours ago

Man Critically Hurt After Being Hit By Fairhaven Police CruiserA man was seriously injured after being hit by a Fairhaven Police cruiser late Tuesday night.

17 hours ago