Bachelorette Party In Rhode Island Blamed For Massachusetts Coronavirus Cluster19 out of 20 people who rented a house together in Rhode Island for a wedding party tested positive for coronavirus.

2 hours ago

Bill Belichick On Patriots Signing Nick Folk, Kicker Competition At CampPatriots head coach Bill Belichick said the team has been in touch with Nick Folk for months, and that he and rookie Justin Rohrwasser will get equal opportunity to win the starting job.

2 hours ago

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For August 26Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

3 hours ago

WBZ News Update For August 26Hurricane Laura; Brockton Soldier Update; Biogen Conference Coronavirus Cluster; BC Move-In; 7-Day Forecast

3 hours ago

WBZ This Morning Celebrates National Dog DayWBZ TV anchors show off their dogs to mark National Dog Day.

4 hours ago

The Lobster Claw In Orleans To Close After 51 YearsWBZ TV's Liam Martin reports.

5 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For August 26Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

6 hours ago

Body Found In Texas Believed To Be Brockton Solider Missing From Fort HoodWBZ TV's Liam Martin reports.

6 hours ago

Wednesday's Child: 12-Year Old DasaneeDasanee is reserved and quiet at first, but once she gets to know you, she becomes very outgoing and talkative.

7 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

12 hours ago

Keller @ Large: Trump Family Takes Center Stage At RNCWBZ political analyst Jon Keller looks at the benefits and risks of putting so much emphasis on the first family.

12 hours ago

Melrose Parents Rally To Return To ClassroomParents in Melrose are wondering why students won't return to school, despite the city's low coronavirus infection rate. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

12 hours ago

State Primary: Election For Governor’s Council SeatThere is a little known election for a Governor’s Council seat in Massachusetts. Stesha Emmanuel of the Massachusetts Black Lawyers Association weighs in on why voters should care.

13 hours ago

Harbormaster Rescues Girl After Raft Drifts From BeachBoth the Marblehead and Swampscott harbormasters launched their boats to rescue the girl and her father. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

13 hours ago

Underwater Mission Explores Wreck Of SS PortlandA team of scientists are sending a remotely-operated submersible to the ocean depths to study the wreckage. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

15 hours ago

Boys and Girls Clubs In Brockton and Taunton To Offer Learning PodsClubhouses will offer full-day programs to elementary and middle school students.

16 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For August 25Child rescued after floating away from Marblehead beach in raft; Mother, daughter killed in Brockton wrong-way crash; MassDOT approves plan to repair Route 24; Storms possible Thursday.

16 hours ago

WBZ Evening Weather Forecast For August 25Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

17 hours ago

Several Mass. Towns Face Mail-In Voting IssuesA handful of Massachusetts cities and towns are dealing with mail in voting issues, with one week before the September 1 Primary. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

17 hours ago

Harbormaster Rescues Girl Who Drifted Away From Beach In RaftA little girl floated away from Preston Beach in raft. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

17 hours ago

Coronavirus Leaves Boston Nonprofit Founder Even More Determined To Serve CommunityRobert Lewis's nonprofit closed for three and a half months due to coronavirus. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

17 hours ago

Chase Winovich Is A Big Fan Of Milk, Had An 'Awesome Time' Milking A Cow This OffseasonChase Winovich believes milk does the body good. WBZ-TV's Levan Reid reports.

17 hours ago

Keller @ Large: Preview Of Night 2 Of Republican National ConventionWBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller says the absence of vulnerable Republican candidates is striking.

18 hours ago

$15M Contract Approved To Repair Route 24 Between Raynham and BrocktonThe roadwork will take about three years.

18 hours ago