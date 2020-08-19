WBZ Evening News Update For August 19State will now require students to get flu vaccine; Third human case of EEE reported in Mass.; Boston Public Garden Lagoon will be cleaned over dirty water concerns; Latest forecast.

20 minutes ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For August 19, 2020Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

27 minutes ago

Boston Public Garden Lagoon Will Be Cleaned Over Dirty Water ConcernsThe Angell Animal Medical Center said 20 wild mallard ducks from the lagoon have died since Sunday.

29 minutes ago

Spaulding Rehab Honors Memory of Jennifer BemisWBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes reports.

34 minutes ago

Group Wants To Use Drones To Spot Sharks At Cape Cod BeachesA group on Cape Cod wants permission to use drones as spotters to look for sharks. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

40 minutes ago

Vehicle Of Interest In Natick Hit-And-Run FoundAnyone with information is asked to call the police.

52 minutes ago

Some People Are Using Time At Home To Get HealthyWBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall advises on how to use the pandemic to make healthy changes.

58 minutes ago

Pet Scam: New Hampshire AG Warns About Fake Internet Listings For Purebred Puppies, KittensThere have been several recent reports of internet scammers claiming to sell rare breeds of dogs and cats for cheap.

1 hour ago

Protests Held Over Tufts Reopening PlanThe protests were held outside the university president's home.

1 hour ago

Rally In Nubian Square Demands Housing StabilityWBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.

1 hour ago

Keller @ Large: Markey-Kennedy Race Too Close To CallWBZ political analyst Jon Keller shares his takeaway from the final debate between Ed Markey and Joe Kennedy.

1 hour ago

Dealing With Back-To-School Anxiety, Advice For Parents To Help Kids CopeWBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall offers advice on how to help kids cope with back-to-school.

1 hour ago

Salisbury Auto Shop Owner Defends Controversial SignsIf Rob Roy wants to start a conversation, he has figured out how to do so with some controversial political signs he displays outside his Salisbury auto body shop. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

2 hours ago

Off-Campus Party May Have Infected Holy Cross Students With CoronavirusWBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

2 hours ago

MIAA Votes To Postpone High School Football Until FebruaryHowever, sports considered to be low-risk will start in September.

2 hours ago

Man In His 90s Becomes Third Person In Massachusetts Infected With EEE This YearFour municipalities are now considered at critical risk.

2 hours ago

Mass. Students Required To Get Flu ShotAll students in Massachusetts will be required to get the flu vaccine before the end of the year. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

2 hours ago

Onion Recall: Nearly 900 Sickened By Salmonella Outbreak In 47 StatesThe salmonella outbreak linked to recalled onions continues to grow. The CDC now reports that 869 people have been infected across 47 states. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Flu Vaccine Will Be Required For All Students Enrolled In Massachusetts SchoolsAll students in Massachusetts will be required to get the flu vaccine before the end of the year.

3 hours ago

Race For Massachusetts' 4th Congressional District: Jake AuchinlossWBZ TV's Jon Keller talks to Democrat Jake Auchinloss who is running to fill Rep. Joe Kennedy's 4th Congressional District seat.

6 hours ago

NH Attorney General Warns About Pet ScamsFake listings are targeting people who want to get a puppy or kitten.

6 hours ago

Maine Teenager Accidentally Shot And Killed Himself While Video Chatting A FriendPolice say a teen shot and killed himself while video chatting with a friend in a horrific accident.

6 hours ago

Girl Scouts Add French Toast CookieA new Girl Scouts cookie is coming, inspired by French Toast.

6 hours ago

WBZ News Update for August 19, 2020Paula Ebben and Zack Green have your latest news and weather headlines.

7 hours ago