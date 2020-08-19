WBZ political analyst Jon Keller shares his takeaway from the final debate between Ed Markey and Joe Kennedy.
Keller @ Large: Markey-Kennedy Race Too Close To Call
Sponsored By
Program: WBZ News EveningCategories: News, General, Gov't, Politics & Law, Local News, Politics, WBZTV, Google
Latest Videos
WBZ Evening News Update For August 19State will now require students to get flu vaccine; Third human case of EEE reported in Mass.; Boston Public Garden Lagoon will be cleaned over dirty water concerns; Latest forecast.
WBZ Evening Forecast For August 19, 2020Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.
Boston Public Garden Lagoon Will Be Cleaned Over Dirty Water ConcernsThe Angell Animal Medical Center said 20 wild mallard ducks from the lagoon have died since Sunday.
Spaulding Rehab Honors Memory of Jennifer BemisWBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes reports.
Group Wants To Use Drones To Spot Sharks At Cape Cod BeachesA group on Cape Cod wants permission to use drones as spotters to look for sharks. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.
Vehicle Of Interest In Natick Hit-And-Run FoundAnyone with information is asked to call the police.
Some People Are Using Time At Home To Get HealthyWBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall advises on how to use the pandemic to make healthy changes.
Pet Scam: New Hampshire AG Warns About Fake Internet Listings For Purebred Puppies, KittensThere have been several recent reports of internet scammers claiming to sell rare breeds of dogs and cats for cheap.
Protests Held Over Tufts Reopening PlanThe protests were held outside the university president's home.
Rally In Nubian Square Demands Housing StabilityWBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.
Keller @ Large: Markey-Kennedy Race Too Close To CallWBZ political analyst Jon Keller shares his takeaway from the final debate between Ed Markey and Joe Kennedy.
Dealing With Back-To-School Anxiety, Advice For Parents To Help Kids CopeWBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall offers advice on how to help kids cope with back-to-school.
Salisbury Auto Shop Owner Defends Controversial SignsIf Rob Roy wants to start a conversation, he has figured out how to do so with some controversial political signs he displays outside his Salisbury auto body shop. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.
Off-Campus Party May Have Infected Holy Cross Students With CoronavirusWBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.
MIAA Votes To Postpone High School Football Until FebruaryHowever, sports considered to be low-risk will start in September.
Man In His 90s Becomes Third Person In Massachusetts Infected With EEE This YearFour municipalities are now considered at critical risk.
Mass. Students Required To Get Flu ShotAll students in Massachusetts will be required to get the flu vaccine before the end of the year. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
Onion Recall: Nearly 900 Sickened By Salmonella Outbreak In 47 StatesThe salmonella outbreak linked to recalled onions continues to grow. The CDC now reports that 869 people have been infected across 47 states. Katie Johnston reports.
Flu Vaccine Will Be Required For All Students Enrolled In Massachusetts SchoolsAll students in Massachusetts will be required to get the flu vaccine before the end of the year.
Race For Massachusetts' 4th Congressional District: Jake AuchinlossWBZ TV's Jon Keller talks to Democrat Jake Auchinloss who is running to fill Rep. Joe Kennedy's 4th Congressional District seat.
NH Attorney General Warns About Pet ScamsFake listings are targeting people who want to get a puppy or kitten.
Maine Teenager Accidentally Shot And Killed Himself While Video Chatting A FriendPolice say a teen shot and killed himself while video chatting with a friend in a horrific accident.
Girl Scouts Add French Toast CookieA new Girl Scouts cookie is coming, inspired by French Toast.
WBZ News Update for August 19, 2020Paula Ebben and Zack Green have your latest news and weather headlines.