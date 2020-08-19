Brooks Koepka Withdraws From The Northern Trust At TPC BostonThe best golfers in the world will be in Norton this week, competing in The Northern Trust at TPC Boston. Brooks Koepka, though, will not be among them.

Report: NFL May Allow Artificial Crowd Noise In Stadiums This YearThe NFL finally seems ready to accept reality, as league is reportedly looking to help offset the eeriness of empty stadiums by allowing crowd noise to be played during games this fall.

Patriots Training Camp Takeaways: Kyle Dugger Continues To Shine On DefenseNew England's top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft continues to shine at camp, while Patriots quarterbacks threw a handful of picks on Wednesday.

Bruins One Of Four Teams Looking To Advance In NHL Playoffs On WednesdayOne victory away from advancing in the NHL playoffs, the Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and Philadelphia Flyers feel a sense of urgency to finish the task as soon as possible.

Bill Belichick Sounds Open To QB Platoon: 'If It Helps Us Win, I Would Consider Anything'Could the Patriots opt to go with a platoon at quarterback? If it helps the team win, Bill Belichick said he'd consider it.