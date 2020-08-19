WBZ TV's Jon Keller talks to Democrat Jake Auchinloss who is running to fill Rep. Joe Kennedy's 4th Congressional District seat.
Race For Massachusetts' 4th Congressional District: Jake Auchinloss
Program: CBSN BostonCategories: News, Elections, Local News, Politics, WBZTV
