WBZ TV's Jon Keller talks to Democrat Jesse Mermell who is running to fill Rep. Joe Kennedy's 4th Congressional District seat.
Race For Massachusetts' 4th Congressional District: Jesse Mermell
Sponsored By
Program: CBSN BostonCategories: News, Elections, General, Gov't, Politics & Law, WBZTV
Latest Videos
WBZ Midday Forecast For August 17David Epstein has your latest weather forecast.
Mass. AG Maura Healey 'Exploring All Options' To Ensure Mail-In Votes Are CountedWBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.
Summer Program Staff Member In Salem Tests Positive For CoronavirusThe staff member was working at the Saltonstall School.
Race For Massachusetts' 4th Congressional District: Jesse MermellWBZ TV's Jon Keller talks to Democrat Jesse Mermell who is running to fill Rep. Joe Kennedy's 4th Congressional District seat.
WBZ Midday Forecast For August 17David Epstein has your latest weather forecast.
Bruins Forward Chris Wagner On Tuukka Rask Opting Out Of NHL PlayoffsTuukka Rask has the support of teammate Chris Wagner, who is upset over the amount of criticism the Bruins netminder has received for opting out of the NHL Playoffs.
WBZ News Update For August 17Salem Free Coronavirus Testing; Boston Schools Reopening Options; Cambridge Voting Locations Change; 7-Day Forecast
Pepperoni Shortage Amid PandemicPepperoni is the latest food item in short supply because of the coronavirus.
Enes Kanter On Celtics Playoff Matchup Vs. 76ers, Bubble Life In OrlandoCeltics center Enes Kanter joins Dan Roche on WBZ-TV's Sports Final to discuss the upcoming playoff matchup with Philadelphia, and how the Celtics are enjoying life in the NBA bubble down in Orlando.
Mass. AG Maura Healey Considering Legal Action Against Trump Administration Over USPS And Mail-In VotingWBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.
Worcester Red Sox Set To Unveil Jerseys And Hats For Inaugural SeasonThe team is scheduled to open its first season at Polar Park in April.
WBZ Morning Forecast For August 17David Epstein has your latest weather forecast.
WBZ ForecastDavid Epstein has your latest weather forecast.
Everett Police, Middlesex DA Investigating Shooting Near Encore Boston HarborNo arrests have been made at this time.
Surfers Drawn To Nantasket Beach For Big Waves On SundayWBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.
Neighbors Help Framingham Woman After Tree Falls On Her HomeWBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
Groveland Firefighters Knock Down Flames At House Dating Back To 1850sA neighbor called 911 after hearing something that sounded like an explosion.
WBZ Evening Forecast For August 16David Epstein has your latest weather forecast.
Boston Families To Decide Whether Their Students Will Have Remote, Hybrid SetupWBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.
WBZ Update For August 16, 2020WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod and David Epstein have your latest news and weather.
Rough Ocean Waters Provide Potentially Dangerous CircumstancesWBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.
Woman Rescued By Neighbors After Tree Falls On Framingham HomeWBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
WBZ Midday Forecast For August 16David Epstein has your latest weather forecast.
WBZ News Update for August 16, 2020Anna Meiler and David Epstein have your latest news and weather headlines.