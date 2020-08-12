Massachusetts Updates Guidance On Schools Reopening Based On New Coronavirus MapWBZ TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.

57 minutes ago

Race For Massachusetts' 4th Congressional District: David RosaWBZ TV's Jon Keller talks to David Rosa, who's one of 2 Republicans running to fill Rep. Joe Kennedy's 4th Congressional District seat.

2 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For August 12Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

2 hours ago

WBZ News Update for August 12, 2020Paula Ebben and Zack Green have your latest news and weather headlines.

2 hours ago

Driver Charged In Brockton Hit And Run That Killed WomanWBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.

2 hours ago

No Decision Yet, But Boston Schools Preparing For Hybrid And Remote LearningBoston Mayor Marty Walsh said no final decision has been made yet on how schools will reopen next month, but they're preparing for hybrid and remote.

3 hours ago

Keller @ Large: Joe Biden Did No Harm With Kamala Harris As VP PickJon says Joe Biden’s choice of Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate almost surely doesn’t matter because the election is about Biden and President Trump.

4 hours ago

Man Charged In Brockton Hit And Run That Killed WomanBrockton police arrested a man after a deadly hit and run Tuesday night.

4 hours ago

WBZ News Update For August 12Heat Wave Day 4; Deadly Hit And Run; New MA COVID Map; Moderna Vaccine Deal

5 hours ago

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For August 12Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

6 hours ago

Woman Killed In Brockton Hit And Run, Police Searching For SUVWBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.

8 hours ago

Federal Government To Buy 100 Million Doses Of Moderna's Coronavirus VaccineWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

9 hours ago

Wednesday's Child: 17-Year-Old JolenaJolena loves fashion and being out in the community.

9 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For August 12Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

9 hours ago

Keller: After Heated Debate, Markey-Kennedy Race Still A Toss-UpWBZ-TV's Jon Keller said both Kennedy and Markey supporters will likely feel satisfied after Tuesday night's debate.

15 hours ago

WBZ Debate: Kennedy, Markey Spar In Heated DebateRep. Joe Kennedy and Sen. Ed Markey faced off in a fiery debate in the WBZ studios. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

15 hours ago

Coronavirus Restrictions Tightened: One Parent Per Player Allowed At Baseball GamesThe town of Natick is now the latest community to allow just one parent per player at youth baseball games. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

16 hours ago

Pop-Up Testing In Revere After City Identified As Coronavirus HotspotA map identifying Covid-19 hotspots in Massachusetts has forced cities like Revere to rethink community events. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

16 hours ago

U.S. Senate Debate: What Would You Do To Narrow The Education Access Gap?Senator Ed Markey and Congressman Joe Kennedy debate on WBZ-TV and CBSN Boston.

18 hours ago

U.S. Senate Debate: Would You Support Lowering The Retirement Age?Senator Ed Markey and Congressman Joe Kennedy debate on WBZ-TV and CBSN Boston.

18 hours ago

U.S. Senate Debate: What Specific Tax Hikes Will You Support To Help Cut The Federal Deficit?Senator Ed Markey and Congressman Joe Kennedy debate on WBZ-TV and CBSN Boston.

18 hours ago

U.S. Senate Debate: Is There An End In Sight To The Harsh Partisanship In Congress?Senator Ed Markey and Congressman Joe Kennedy debate on WBZ-TV and CBSN Boston.

18 hours ago

U.S. Senate Debate: Is There An End In Sight To The Harsh Partisanship In Congress?Senator Ed Markey and Congressman Joe Kennedy debate on WBZ-TV and CBSN Boston.

18 hours ago

U.S. Senate Debate: Should The Government Do More To Support Diversity In The Suburbs?Senator Ed Markey and Congressman Joe Kennedy debate on WBZ-TV and CBSN Boston.

18 hours ago