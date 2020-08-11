WBZ TV's Jon Keller talks to Ihssane Leckey, who's one of 9 Democrats running to fill Rep. Joe Kennedy's 4th Congressional District seat.
Race For Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District: Ihssane Leckey
