Race For Massachusetts' 4th Congressional District: Julie HallWBZ TV's Jon Keller talks to Julie Hall, who's one of 2 Republicans running to fill Rep. Joe Kennedy's 4th Congressional District seat.

7 minutes ago

Holyoke Mayor Denies Allegations Of Inappropriate Conduct With College StudentsAlex Morse, who is running for Congress, is denying claims that he used his position of power to pursue romantic relationships while he was a lecturer at UMass Amherst.

1 hour ago

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For August 10Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

2 hours ago

Leaves Painted Onto Boston Common To Help Promote Social DistancingThe spray-painted leaves are each six feet apart.

3 hours ago

Sports Final: Is Cam Newton Buying In With Patriots?WBZ-TV's Steve Burton and Dan Roche discuss Cam Newton's first press conference with the Patriots, and how the QB will fit in with Bill Belichick in New England. Will Newton be the starter come Week 1, and how will the Pats fill out the depth chart at quarterback? Steve and Dan break it all down on Sports Final!

3 hours ago