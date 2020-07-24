WBZ Evening Forecast For December 24, 2020Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

48 minutes ago

Massachusetts Reports 5.655 New COVID Cases, 76 Additional DeathsAs of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 5.76%.

57 minutes ago

Last-Minute Shoppers Come Out On Christmas EveWBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

1 hour ago

Needham Continues Tradition Of Helping Those In Need Despite COVIDFor the past 35 years, volunteers at Temple Beth Shalom and the Needham Community Council have provided holiday meals for families in need.

2 hours ago

Taunton Police Officer Dies Of COVID-19 On Christmas EvePatrolman Borges was a 20-year veteran of the Taunton Police Department.

2 hours ago

Tewksbury Store Clerk Held At Gunpoint During RobberyAnyone with information is asked to call Tewksbury Police.

2 hours ago

NH Trooper Recovering After Being Shot In Line Of DutyThe trooper is in serious but stable condition

2 hours ago

Police Officers Lift Car Off Woman After Pedestrians Hit In Quincy Stop & Shop Parking LotWBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

2 hours ago

Massachusetts Gets Ready For Heavy Winds, Rain On Christmas DayWBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

2 hours ago

Harvard Study: Women Unlikely To Pass Coronavirus To NewbornsA new study from Harvard University finds women are unlikely to pass the coronavirus to their newborns.

5 hours ago

Pedestrians Hit By Car In Quincy Stop & Shop Parking LotPolice had to lift a car off a woman after two pedestrians were hit in a Quincy Stop & Shop parking lot.

6 hours ago

WBZ Mid-Day Forecast For December 24Dave Epstein has your latest forecast.

7 hours ago

Crews Preparing For Widespread Power Outages From Christmas StormHigh winds could cause power outages across New England this Christmas.

7 hours ago

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For December 24David Epstein has your latest weather forecast.

9 hours ago

WBZ News Update For December 24, 2020Breana Pitts and David Epstein have your latest news and weather headlines.

9 hours ago

NH State Trooper Injured In Exchange Of Gunfire That Left Man DeadA man was killed after being shot by police in Dalton, N.H.

9 hours ago

Kindness Of Strangers Helps Company Donate Winter Hats To Thank Health Care WorkersWBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.

12 hours ago

Massachusetts Launching Weekly Coronavirus Vaccine DashboardSo far, 46,385 doses have been issued in Massachusetts.

13 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For December 24David Epstein has your latest forecast.

13 hours ago

NORAD Santa Tracker Celebrates 65 Years Despite COVID ChallengesEvery year since 1955, the North American Aerospace Defense Command Center in Colorado tracks Santa’s journey over North America.

13 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

20 hours ago

Shopping Malls, Roads Crowded Ahead Of ChristmasWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

20 hours ago

NH State Trooper Shot, Wounded In DaltonA New Hampshire State Trooper was shot and wounded and a man is dead after a shooting in Dalton.

20 hours ago

On Celtics' Opening Night, Causeway Street Was Eerily QuietAs the Celtics tipped off against the Milwaukee Bucks, the bars along Causeway Street were either shuttered or nearly empty. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

21 hours ago