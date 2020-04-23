Web Extra: MGH Doctor On Chelsea Coronavirus Case StudyWBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez interviews Dr. John Iafrate about the MGH case study in Chelsea which shows nearly a third of people had antibodies for coronavirus.

MGH Coronavirus Case Study: Chelsea On Its Way To Herd ImmunityNearly a third of people tested in Chelsea have antibodies for coronavirus. WBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.

WBZ Evening News Update For April 23Big jump in number of coronavirus cases, surge in testing; Brigham nurse released from hospital after coronavirus fight; Rain Friday, Sunday.

WBZ Evening Forecast For April 23Eric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

Footwear Company Donates Sneakers To Nurses On Coronavirus FrontlinesMassachusetts footwear company Oofos has donated shoes to six Massachusetts hospitals including Mass General, Tufts and South Shore. WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes reports.

Coronavirus Impact: Healthcare Workers' Mental Health Is In JeopardyWBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

Small Businesses Ask Public For Donations Amid Coronavirus PandemicAs small businesses fight for federal help, some are too small to qualify in the first place. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

Patriots, Nick Caserio Prepare For Virtual NFL DraftNick Caserio said it's business as usual for the Patriots.

Prevent Bringing Covid-19 Into Home? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Coronavirus QuestionsWBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall answers viewer questions about the coronavirus.

Massachusetts Residents Struggle With Unemployment During The CoronavirusWBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

Mass. Hospitals Issue PSA: Don't Wait For Treatment Due To Coronavirus ConcernsMassachusetts hospitals urged people who are suffering from serious conditions not to wait for treatment because of coronavirus fears. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Coronavirus Survivor: Brigham And Women's Nurse Gets Procession Home After Beating VirusWBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

Coronavirus Latest: Massachusetts Reports 178 New Deaths, Total Cases Rise To 46,023WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Will New Hampshire's Bike Week Happen In June? Gov. Sununu Weighs InNew Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says Bike Week can only happen if conditions are safe.

Elementary School Principal Dresses In Colorful Costumes For Virtual StorytimeAn East Boston elementary school principal is going above and beyond to keep students engaged while schools stay closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Principal Jordan Weymer at the Donald McKay K-8 School is making reading fun. Katie Johnston reports.

Non-Profit That Supplies Feminine Hygiene Products Struggles With Increased DemandDignity Matters, like many non-profits, is seeing a huge demand for its services as staggering amounts of people face unemployment.

Stratham Fair In New Hampshire Canceled Due To CoronavirusThe state is beginning to look at plans for how to reope its economy.

Baker Reacts To 'Staggering' Coronavirus Death Toll In MassachusettsGov. Charlie Baker speaks about the coronavirus death toll.

Gov. Baker Urges People With Other Health Conditions Not To Hesitate To Get Medical CareGov. Charlie Baker says people should keep getting care for non-coronavirus health conditions.

Boston Dynamics Robots Help Nurses At Brigham And Women'sWBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

Pair Of New Hampshire Summer Fairs Canceled Due To CoronavirusWBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Elizabeth Warren's Oldest Brother Dies From CoronavirusMassachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said her oldest brother, Don Reed, died of coronavirus on Tuesday.

Another 80,000 In Massachusetts File For UnemploymentUnemployment continues to rise during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hot Pockets Heir Seeks To Avoid Prison, Citing Coronavirus RiskAn heir to the Hot Pockets fortune who was sentenced to five months in prison in the college admissions bribery scheme asked a judge Wednesday to allow her to serve her punishment at home because of the coronavirus pandemic. Katie Johnston reports.

