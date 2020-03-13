What A Week: Trump On Coronavirus; Local Coronavirus Response; Biden vs. SandersWBZ TV's Chris McKinnon and Jon Keller discuss President Trump's and the local response to coronavirus; and the latest updates in the race to the Democratic nomination.

1 hour ago

Globe: Jazz Player Visited Encore Boston Harbor Before Testing Positive For CoronavirusDonovan Mitchell was reportedly there on March 5.

2 hours ago

Boston Marathon To Be Rescheduled For The FallWBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

2 hours ago

Multiple Schools In Massachusetts Announce Closures During Coronavirus FearsWBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

2 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For March 13Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

3 hours ago

WBZ ForecastSarah Wroblewski has an updated weather forecast.

8 hours ago

MBTA Bus Driver Helps Rescue People From Burning Home In LynnA brave MBTA bus driver is being praised for saving people from a burning home in Lynn.

9 hours ago

Mansfield Woman Offers To Help Neighbors During Coronavirus CrisisA Mansfield woman is offering to help her neighbors who may be nervous or unable leave their home because of the coronavirus. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

9 hours ago

Runners Disappointed Boston Marathon Will Be PostponedWBZ-TV's Katie Brace spoke with frustrated runners.

9 hours ago

Several Schools Shut Down For Weeks Due To CoronavirusWBZ-TV's Nick Emmons spoke with parents about the closures.

9 hours ago

Dave Caruso On Stock Market PlungeDave Caruso, founder of Coastal Capital Group, discusses what the stock market plunge means for the economy.

9 hours ago

Planes, Terminals Empty Amid CoronavirusWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex spoke to travelers at Logan Airport.

10 hours ago

Plane Crashes Near Beverly AirportA plane crashed in a wooded area near Beverly airport.

12 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For March 12Threat of coronavirus closes some public schools; Boston Marathon will not be run in April; March Madness canceled; MLB postpones opening day; Rain moves in Friday.

13 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For March 12Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

14 hours ago

Boston Woman Could Not Get Tested For CoronavirusA Boston woman who is worried she has the coronavirus describes how she tried to get tested and failed. WBZ-TV's David Wade reports.

14 hours ago

Boston University Professor Talks About Coronavirus ResearchWBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall talks with Dr. John Connor, an associate professor of microbiology at Boston University Medical Center.

14 hours ago

Everett Schools Will Close For 30 Days Due To CoronavirusAll Everett Public Schools will be closed for the next 30 days due to the coronavirus. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

14 hours ago

One Of Boston's Top Infectious Control Doctors Talks About The Coronavirus ThreatWBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall talks with Dr. Paul Sax of Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston.

14 hours ago

Boston Marathon Will Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus Concerns, Looking To Fall DateThe Boston Marathon won't be run Monday April 20 as planned and it could be rescheduled to the fall because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, WBZ-TV has learned. Mike LaCrosse reports.

14 hours ago

Coronavirus Has Experts Talking About Social Distancing, But What Is It?WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall explains the difference between social distancing and self-quarantining.

14 hours ago

Dr. Paul Sax On Coronavirus SpreadDr. Paul Sax, who specializes in infectious diseases, discusses the importance of “flattening the curve” of coronavirus spread with Dr. Mallika Marshall.

14 hours ago

Tractor-Trailer Crashes Into Roxbury HomeNo one inside the home was hurt.

15 hours ago

As Coronavirus Closes Colleges, Students Adjust To Learning OnlineWBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports

15 hours ago