Report: First Free Agency Phone Call Between Tom Brady, Bill Belichick 'Didn't Go Well'Tom Brady and Bill Belichick reportedly had a chat on the phone on Tuesday, a conversation that didn't produce much of anything.

Bill Belichick To Receive Key To City Of Annapolis During Navy Lacrosse GameBefore he has to deal with Tom Brady's free agency, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will receive quite the honor from his hometown.

Red Sox Seeking Third Opinion On Chris Sale's Left ElbowIt's not looking good for the Red Sox or Chris Sale. The team is now seeking a third opinion on Sale's left elbow before making a decision on the pitcher's status.

Tom Brady Rumors: Could Quarterback End Up In San Francisco?The Tom Brady Watch has been a roller coaster so far this offseason, and Tuesday provided another loopy loop for everyone to consider.

Brown, Hayward, Walker All Out For Celtics Wednesday Night Vs. CavaliersA matchup with the 14-44 Cavaliers would usually be the perfect elixir to cure a two-game losing skid, but the Celtics will be without three of their star players for the tilt.