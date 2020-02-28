WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For February 28Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

55 minutes ago

What A Week: Bernie And Biden; Trump's Coronavirus Response; Gas Tax Hike ProposedWBZ TV's Chris McKinnon and Jon Keller discuss Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden heading into Super Tuesday; the president's coronavirus response and the proposed increase in the Massachusetts gas tax.

1 hour ago

WBZ News Update For February 28Weekend Forecast; Services For Family Killed Near Disney; Man Accused Of Killing Mother; Teen Accused In Plymouth Vandalism

1 hour ago

Driver Killed In Hooksett, New Hampshire Toll Booth CrashWBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

4 hours ago

It Happens Here: Quincy Pet Food Pantry Helps Keep Pets In The HomeWBZ TV's Chris McKinnon reports.

5 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For February 28Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

11 hours ago

17-Year-Old Accused Of Vandalizing Plymouth RockA 17-year-old is accused of several acts of vandalism in Plymouth. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

11 hours ago

How Boston Is Dealing With Coronavirus ThreatWBZ-TV's Katie Brace reports.

11 hours ago

Dorchester Man Charged With Mother's MurderA 22-year-old man is accused of murdering his mother in Dorchester. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

11 hours ago

Woman Dies After Reading Apartment FireA woman pulled from a burning apartment in Reading Monday has died from her injuries.

15 hours ago

27 Gas Grill Tanks Removed From Lawrence RiverFirefighters say they removed 27 gas grill tanks from Spicket River in Lawrence.

15 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For February 27Coronavirus Update In Boston; Plymouth Police Connect 17-Year-Old To Vandalism; Windy Days Ahead

16 hours ago

Red Sox Fans Weigh In On Value Of David Ortiz Estate Sale ItemsIt’s a chance to own a piece of Red Sox history, or a new set of pots and pans. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

16 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For Feb. 27Eric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

16 hours ago

Coronavirus Concerns Remain As PAX East Opens In Boston Without SonyOrganizers say the show must go on, with some increased precautions to ensure everyone stays healthy. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

16 hours ago

Weekend To Do List: Dining Out Deals, Golf Expo And Polar PlungeGood food, golf and a daring Polar Plunge – it’s all on this weekend’s to-do list! WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

16 hours ago

Judge Hears Arguments In $143 Million Columbia Gas Explosions Settlement OfferWBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

17 hours ago

Coronavirus: Forget Face Masks, Focus On Basics Needed For 2 WeeksIf you were told today that you had to stay in your home for the next two weeks, would you have everything you need? WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall and David Wade discuss what you need.

17 hours ago

Students Learn About Ron Burton Sr. At The Hall At Patriot PlaceStudents gathered at The Hall at Patriot Place for a Black History Month event in honor of Ron Burton.

17 hours ago

Taunton Police Video Aims To Raise Awareness About Officers' Mental HealthThe badge weighs only a few ounces. But when pinned on the chest, it can weigh heavily on the heart. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

17 hours ago

Fired Holliston Dog Trainer Pleads Not Guilty To Animal Cruelty ChargeWBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

17 hours ago

Police Seek Charges Against 17-Year-Old In Vandalism Of Plymouth Rock, 10 Other LandmarksWBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

17 hours ago

Lori Loughlin’s Trial Date Set; Lawyers Say New Evidence Shows She And Husband Are InnocentDefense lawyers argue that new evidence shows the couple is innocent of charges that they bribed their daughters’ way into the University of Southern California. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

17 hours ago