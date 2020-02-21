WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon and Jon Keller discuss Michael Bloomberg's debate disaster; President Trump's pardons and the arrest of State Rep. David Nangle.
What A Week: Bloomberg's Debate Disaster; Trump's Pardons; Rep. David Nangle Arrest
Sponsored By
Program: Keller At LargeCategories: Elections, General, Gov't, Politics & Law, Local News, Politics, WBZTV
Latest Videos
Kia Issues Recall For Brake Computer IssuesThere's a Kia recall of Sedona and Sorento vehicles.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi To Deliver Commencement Address At Smith CollegePelosi will address graduates at Smith College.
What A Week: Bloomberg's Debate Disaster; Trump's Pardons; Rep. David Nangle ArrestWBZ TV's Chris McKinnon and Jon Keller discuss Michael Bloomberg's debate disaster; President Trump's pardons and the arrest of State Rep. David Nangle.
Harpoon And Mike's Team Up For Pastry Cannoli StoutSomething sweet is coming to Harpoon.
Red Light Traffic Cameras Could Get Green Light From Massachusetts SenateMassachusetts drivers might think twice about gunning it through an intersection when the light has just turned red if a new bill becomes law.
WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For February 21Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
WBZ News Update For February 21Deadly Dorchester Shooting; Bridgewater State Chapel Fire; Weekend Forecast
Candlelight Vigil In Whitman To Honor Smith Family After Tragic Florida CrashWBZ TV's Michelle Fisher reports.
Man Dies After Dorchester ShootingPolice responded to Woodrow Avenue around 11:15 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. WBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.
It Happens Here: A Look Inside Malden’s New England CoffeeWBZ TV's Chris McKinnon reports.
WBZ Morning Forecast For February 21Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
New Avon Business Helps Customers 'Smash' StressDishware, bottles and even TV’s smashed in the name of stress and for fun at a new business in Avon. WBZ-TV's Katie Brace reports.
WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.
I-Team: Jars Of Bird Spit, Other Bizarre Things Seized At Logan AirportU.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have recently stopped some bizarre things from coming into Logan Airport from other countries. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
Whitman Plans Vigil, Counseling After Family TragedyFour members of a family, including two children, were killed in a crash near Disney World. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
Airplane Seat Recline DebateTo recline or not to recline? Boston Globe travel writer Christopher Muther examines the debate that has been dominating social media.
Children's Hospital Cleared In Justina Pelletier CaseA jury has found Boston Children’s Hospital not guilty of medical malpractice in the trial involving Justina Pelletier. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
Suspect Arrested In Connection To Lamborghini HeistMalden Police have arrested the man wanted in connection with the theft of two Lamborghinis.
WBZ News Update For February 20Boston Children's Hospital Found Not Guilty; 16 Souza-Baranowski Inmates Face Charges For January Fight, Defense Tries To Get BC Texting Case Dropped; Chilly Start To Weekend
WBZ Evening Forecast For Feb. 20Eric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.
First Look At New Coast Guard ShipWBZ-TV's David Wade reports.
Roast Or Debate? Contentious Democratic Debate Has Boston TalkingDemocrats running for president went after Michael Bloomberg in his first debate. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager got reaction from people in Boston.
Weymouth, Whitman Mourn Smith Family TragedyFour members of a family were killed in a crash near Disney World. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.
Jury Clears Boston Children's Hospital In Justina Pelletier CaseA jury has found Boston Children’s Hospital not guilty of medical malpractice in the trial involving Justina Pelletier. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.