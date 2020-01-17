WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon and Jon Keller discuss the Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders feud, the Impeachment trial and the budget gap facing Massachusetts lawmakers.
What A Week: Warren-Sanders Feud; Impeachment Trial; Massachusetts Budget Gap
Sponsored By
Program: Keller At LargeCategories: News, Elections, General, Gov't, Politics & Law, Politics, WBZTV
Latest Videos
17-Year-Old Girl Becomes Boston's First Youth Poet LaureateAlondra Bobadilla, 17, received the prestigious poetry award on Jan. 11.
What A Week: Warren-Sanders Feud; Impeachment Trial; Massachusetts Budget GapWBZ TV's Chris McKinnon and Jon Keller discuss the Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders feud, the Impeachment trial and the budget gap facing Massachusetts lawmakers.
3 Unclaimed $100,000 Lottery Tickets Are About To ExpireThe tickets were bought in February 2019.
It Happens Here: Everett, Home To Teddie All Natural Peanut ButterWBZ This Morning
WBZ Morning Forecast For January 17Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.
Ayanna Pressley Shares Struggle With AlopeciaWBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
Fundraiser To Be Held For Marion Resident Injured In Holy Cross Rowing Team CrashHannah Strom is one of seven people still in the hospital after a fatal crash involving the Holy Cross rowing team. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
Family Helped Police Track Down Kidnapping Suspect In SpringfieldA couple spotted the kidnapping suspect and got his license plate. WBZ-TV's Liam Martin reports.
Neighbors Helped Police After Springfield AbductionSurveillance video helped police find a little girl who was kidnapped in Springfield. WBZ-TV's Katie Brace reports.
Rent Control Debate In MassachusettsDemonstrators packed the State House to call for the return of rent control in Massachusetts. Rep. Nika Elugardo authored a bill to bring rent control back. She joined Liam Martin on CBSN Boston to discuss the bill.
Hudson Elementary School Fighting Flu OutbreakMore than 100 students were out sick from Mulready Elementary School. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.
WBZ Evening News Update For Jan. 16Man accused of kidnapping girl threatened her with knife; Lockdown lifted at Harvard University after report of man with gun; Injured members of Holy Cross rowing team expected to survive; Frigid Friday forecast.
Millis High School Graduate Helps Save Wallaby During Gap Year In AustraliaWBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.
WBZ Evening Forecast For Jan. 16Eric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.
Target Fined $227,000 For Blocked Emergency Exits At 2 Massachusetts StoresWBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.
Man, Woman Arrested After Lockdown At Harvard UniversityHarvard University went into lockdown after a man allegedly showed a gun in his waistband.
Weekend To Do List: Auto Show, Music Festival, MFA For FreeIt’s a three day weekend for many people this weekend, and we have some family fun and cultural enrichment on our To Do List. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.
College Of The Holy Cross Mourns Rower Grace RettWBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.
State Police Create Reforms In Wake Of Overtime ScandalWBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes reports.
Neighbor Holds Alleged Burglar At Gunpoint In Pelham, NHA New Hampshire man thwarted a break-in at his neighbor’s home when he held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.
HealthWatch: Salt Cancer Treatment And New Fat-Killing ProcedureWBZ-TV's Mallika Marshall reports.
Ayanna Pressley Shares Struggle With Alopecia, Reveals Bald Head For First TimeThe Congresswoman is opening up about her very personal battle with alopecia. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.
Couple Who Gave Tip To Catch Springfield Abduction Suspect Says They're Just Happy The 11-Year-Old Is SafeWBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse