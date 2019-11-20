The Toy Insider shows off the best of unplugged toys.
Holiday Toys That Will Unplug Your Child
New Website Shows New 'Mileage-Based' Exit Numbers On Mass. HighwaysConstruction is expected to take place next summer.
Suspect Arrested In Brookline MurderAn arrest has been made in the stabbing death of 20-year-old Nicolas Kern in Brookline. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
WBZ Evening News Update For Nov. 11Police Make Arrest In Deadly Brookline Stabbing; Mass. Lawmakers Approve Bill Prohibiting Cell Phones While Driving; Lawmakers Approve New Bill That Increases Education Funding; Sunshine Returns Thursday.
WBZ Evening Forecast For Nov. 20, 2019Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.
Brookline Residents Call For Changes To Pot Shop LawsWBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports on three warrant articles scheduled to go before Town Meeting on Thursday.
Melrose Celebrates Random Acts Of Kindness DayPeople and businesses all over the city took a moment to practice random acts of kindness. WBZ-TV's David Wade reports.
Police Make Arrest In Stabbing At Brookline ParkA suspect has been arrested in the murder of a 20-year-old man in Brookline. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.
Danvers Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting StudentRobert Vandenbulcke will be in Salem District Court on Thursday.
Keller @ Large: Front Runners Seek To Make Their Mark In Democratic DebateWBZ-TV's Jon Keller weighs in on what to expect at the debate.
Brady Respects Cowboys, But He's Never Liked ThemTom Brady said that as a 49ers fan, he came out of the womb disliking the Cowboys. That said, he has tremendous respect for the organization.
Plymouth Fire Station Shut Down Permanently Due To AsbestosThe North Plymouth fire station was ordered to be permanently shut down after town officials said a small amount of asbestos was found in the walls. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.
Health Watch: Help For Migraine Sufferers; Men Stressed When Wives' Paychecks Approach Their Own, Study SaysWBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.
Peabody Teen Hit By Car Has DiedPolice said the driver is cooperating with law enforcement.
Cannabis Control Commissioner Suspects Corruption In MassachusettsWBZ-TV's David Wade spoke with CCC Commissioner Shaleen Title, who has been called the "people's weed watchdog."
Danvers Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting StudentThe teacher will be in court Thursday morning.
Massachusetts Legislatures Pass Student Opportunity ActThe bill would hand out an additional $1.5 billion to school districts.
Massachusetts Lawmakers Pass Bill To Ban Handheld Cell Phone Use While DrivingIf the governor approves the bill, it will go into effect in 90 days.
Suspect Arrested In Fatal Brookline StabbingA man has been arrested in connection with the murder at a Brookline park. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.
St. Bernard's High School Students In Fitchburg Package 1 Millionth Meal For United WayThe school's motto is "Deeds, not words."
Dropkick Murphys To Play At Fundraiser Supporting Menard FamilyA fundraiser featuring the Dropkick Murphys is planned in support of Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard's family.
Koala Reunited With Australian Rescuer"Lewis" the koala reunited with the woman who rescued him from a fire in New South Wales, Australia on Tuesday. The 14-year-old animal is recuperating from severe burns at a koala hospital.
Koala Saved From Australian WildfireA woman rescued a koala caught in the middle of a fire in New South Wales, Australia. The woman used her shirt to wrap the badly burned animal.
WBZ Mid-Day Forecast For Nov. 20, 2019Meteorologist Sarah Wroblewski has your latest forecast.