Holiday Toys That Will Unplug Your ChildThe Toy Insider shows off the best of unplugged toys.

1 hour ago

New Website Shows New 'Mileage-Based' Exit Numbers On Mass. HighwaysConstruction is expected to take place next summer.

2 hours ago

Suspect Arrested In Brookline MurderAn arrest has been made in the stabbing death of 20-year-old Nicolas Kern in Brookline. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

2 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For Nov. 11Police Make Arrest In Deadly Brookline Stabbing; Mass. Lawmakers Approve Bill Prohibiting Cell Phones While Driving; Lawmakers Approve New Bill That Increases Education Funding; Sunshine Returns Thursday.

3 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For Nov. 20, 2019Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

4 hours ago

Brookline Residents Call For Changes To Pot Shop LawsWBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports on three warrant articles scheduled to go before Town Meeting on Thursday.

4 hours ago

Melrose Celebrates Random Acts Of Kindness DayPeople and businesses all over the city took a moment to practice random acts of kindness. WBZ-TV's David Wade reports.

4 hours ago

Police Make Arrest In Stabbing At Brookline ParkA suspect has been arrested in the murder of a 20-year-old man in Brookline. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

4 hours ago

Danvers Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting StudentRobert Vandenbulcke will be in Salem District Court on Thursday.

4 hours ago

Keller @ Large: Front Runners Seek To Make Their Mark In Democratic DebateWBZ-TV's Jon Keller weighs in on what to expect at the debate.

4 hours ago

Brady Respects Cowboys, But He's Never Liked ThemTom Brady said that as a 49ers fan, he came out of the womb disliking the Cowboys. That said, he has tremendous respect for the organization.

4 hours ago

Plymouth Fire Station Shut Down Permanently Due To AsbestosThe North Plymouth fire station was ordered to be permanently shut down after town officials said a small amount of asbestos was found in the walls. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

4 hours ago

Health Watch: Help For Migraine Sufferers; Men Stressed When Wives' Paychecks Approach Their Own, Study SaysWBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.

4 hours ago

Peabody Teen Hit By Car Has DiedPolice said the driver is cooperating with law enforcement.

5 hours ago

Cannabis Control Commissioner Suspects Corruption In MassachusettsWBZ-TV's David Wade spoke with CCC Commissioner Shaleen Title, who has been called the "people's weed watchdog."

5 hours ago

Danvers Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting StudentThe teacher will be in court Thursday morning.

5 hours ago

Massachusetts Legislatures Pass Student Opportunity ActThe bill would hand out an additional $1.5 billion to school districts.

5 hours ago

Massachusetts Lawmakers Pass Bill To Ban Handheld Cell Phone Use While DrivingIf the governor approves the bill, it will go into effect in 90 days.

5 hours ago

Suspect Arrested In Fatal Brookline StabbingA man has been arrested in connection with the murder at a Brookline park. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

5 hours ago

St. Bernard's High School Students In Fitchburg Package 1 Millionth Meal For United WayThe school's motto is "Deeds, not words."

6 hours ago

Dropkick Murphys To Play At Fundraiser Supporting Menard FamilyA fundraiser featuring the Dropkick Murphys is planned in support of Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard's family.

7 hours ago

Koala Reunited With Australian Rescuer"Lewis" the koala reunited with the woman who rescued him from a fire in New South Wales, Australia on Tuesday. The 14-year-old animal is recuperating from severe burns at a koala hospital.

9 hours ago

Koala Saved From Australian WildfireA woman rescued a koala caught in the middle of a fire in New South Wales, Australia. The woman used her shirt to wrap the badly burned animal.

9 hours ago

WBZ Mid-Day Forecast For Nov. 20, 2019Meteorologist Sarah Wroblewski has your latest forecast.

10 hours ago