One On One With Suffolk DA Rachael RollinsSuffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins discusses charges against a BC student accused of encouraging her boyfriend's suicide and responds to criticism she faced after dropping charges against some protesters in Boston.

2 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For Nov. 4Pilot Killed In New Bedford Plane Crash; Texas Police Search For Persons Of Interest In NH Couple’s Death; First Lady To Visit Boston Medical Center; JD Martinez Will Stay With Red Sox; Snow Possible Friday.

4 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For Nov. 4Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

4 hours ago

Pilot Of Small Plane Killed In New Bedford CrashThe pilot of a small plane was killed after it crashed into a New Bedford cemetery. WBZ-TV's Tashanea Whitlow reports.

4 hours ago

Woburn High School Offers More Classes To Teach Critical ThinkingA study found a significant number of college-educated people could not tell the difference between real and fake information. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

4 hours ago

Jurors Watch Police Interview With Revere Man Accused Of Murdering WifeJurors in the trial of a Revere man accused of brutally murdering his wife in 2017 listened to Andrew MacCormack’s first interview with Massachusetts State Police on the day Vanessa MacCormack’s body was discovered. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

5 hours ago

Man Released On Bail After Being Accused Of Pulling Fire Alarm, Attacking First RespondersA defense attorney for Theodore Lopes said his client was drugged before the incident. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

5 hours ago

1 Person Killed When Small Plane Crashes At New Bedford CemeteryOne person was killed when a Cessna 150 crashed in New Bedford. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

5 hours ago

HealthWatch: Blood Test Could Help Detect Breast CancerScientists are creating a blood test to detect breast cancer early. WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.

5 hours ago

Faneuil Hall Tree Arrives In BostonThe Faneuil Hall tree arrived Monday afternoon in preparation for the city's tallest tree-lighting and the annual Holiday Spectacular.

5 hours ago

Photo Released Showing Persons Of Interest In NH Couple's Murder In TexasPolice in Texas are looking to identify a man and a woman in connection with the murders of a Rumney, N.H. couple who were found dead in Texas last week. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

5 hours ago

Small Plane Crashes Into New Bedford CemeteryA small plane crashed into a cemetery in New Bedford. WBZ-TV's Liam Martin reports.

6 hours ago

Reading Lifts Boil Water Order, But Residents Advised To Flush LinesCBSN's Anna Meiler reports.

7 hours ago

First Lady Melania Trump Visiting Boston This WeekMelania Trump is visiting Boston Medical Center as part of her Be Best initiative.

9 hours ago

Texas Authorities Released Photo Of Persons Of Interest In Death Investigation Of NH CoupleThe Kleberg County Sheriff's Office in Texas released a photo of a man and a woman who are being called persons of interest on Monday.

9 hours ago

WBZ News Update For November 4, 2019Two Persons Of Interest In NH Couple Deaths; Driver In Trooper Death Trial Gets New Lawyer; Late Week Snow Possible.

10 hours ago

More Than 100 Vegetable Products Recalled For Listeria ConcernsThe Mann Packaging Co. is voluntarily recalling more than 100 vegetable products sold in the United States and Canada for possible listeria contamination. Katie Johnston reports.

10 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For November 4Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

10 hours ago

Wareham Man Allegedly Pulled Fire Alarm, Attacked First RespondersA Wareham man appeared before a judge Monday after he was accused of pulling a fire alarm and then punching police officers and firefighters who responded. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

10 hours ago

Judge Rules Nathan Carman Contributed To Boat's Sinking That Led To Mother Lost At SeaWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

10 hours ago

Attorney For Driver Charged In State Trooper Thomas Clardy’s Death Withdraws From TrialWBZ TV's Chris McKinnon reports.

10 hours ago

Wareham Man Allegedly Pulled Fire Alarm, Attacked First RespondersA Wareham man is due in court Monday, accused of pulling a fire alarm and then punching police officers and firefighters who responded.

13 hours ago

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast for November 4, 2019Sarah Wroblewski has your latest WBZ-TV weather forecast.

13 hours ago

Faneuil Hall Tree Arrives MondayThe Faneuil Hall tree is expected to arrive later.

14 hours ago