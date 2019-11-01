WBZ's Chris McKinnon and Jon Keller discuss the Democrats impeachment risk, Kamala Harris and the curse of the prosecutor, and the tax hikes that might be needed in Massachusetts to solve some traffic problems.
What A Week: Impeachment Risk; Curse Of The Prosecutor; Tax Hikes And Traffic
Sponsored By
Program: Web Extra NewsCategories: News, General, Gov't, Politics & Law, Local News, Politics, WBZTV
Latest Videos
What A Week: Impeachment Risk; Curse Of The Prosecutor; Tax Hikes And TrafficWBZ's Chris McKinnon and Jon Keller discuss the Democrats impeachment risk, Kamala Harris and the curse of the prosecutor, and the tax hikes that might be needed in Massachusetts to solve some traffic problems.
Missing 7-Year-Old Mattapan Boy Found SafeA boy who went missing in Boston this morning has been found safe.
Halloween Trick-Or-Treaters Get THC Gummy Candy In Connecticut; Police InvestigatingTwo trick-or-treaters received THC gummies instead of candy this Halloween, according to police in Connecticut. Katie Johnston reports.
Boy Reported Missing From Norfolk Street In MattapanBoston police are looking for a missing boy in Mattapan.
WBZ News Update For November 1Weekend Forecast; Roxbury Shooting & Stabbing; Deadly Fitchburg Hit & Run; Wind Damage
WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast for November 1, 2019Sarah Wroblewski has your latest WBZ-TV weather forecast.
Family Focus: What Age To Leave Kids Home AloneDr. Mallika Marshall discusses the latest research on what age is appropriate for children to be left home alone.
Massachusetts Safest Cities RankedA new report ranks which cities in Massachusetts are the safest.
Man With Life-Threatening Injuries After Roxbury ShootingWBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.
Storm Brings Down Trees, Branches In Westboro OvernightWBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports
It Happens Here: Jamaica Plain's Commonwealth Circus Center Open To AllWBZ TV's Chris McKinnon reports.
WBZ Morning Forecast For November 1Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.
Salem Is Ready For Halloween Despite Dreary WeatherWBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.
WBZ Weather ForecastEric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.
I-Team: 'Jeep Wobble' Has Federal Investigators Looking At SafetyWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
Fitchburg Hit-And-Run Kills OneWBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.
Teen Hit By Car In Revere On Her Way To Trick-Or-TreatWBZ-TV's Katie Brace reports.
Animal Cruelty ChargesCouple who dropped off emaciated animal now accused of abusing it.
1 Critically Injured After Double Shooting In RoslindaleWBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.
Salem Is Ready For Halloween Despite Dreary WeatherHalloween is on in Salem with all normal festivities minus the fireworks. Mike Lacrosse reports
Wheels Stolen Off Cars At Braintree Logan Express Lot AgainWBZ-TV's David Wade reports.
WBZ News Update For October 31Two shot in Roslindale; Robberies In Braintree Logan Express Lot; State Trooper Pleads Not Guilty; Warm Windy Weather
WBZ Evening Forecast For Oct. 31Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.
Beacon Hill House Delivers Creepy Carnival Fun For HalloweenWBZ-TV's David Wade reports.