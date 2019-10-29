Danielle Niles Announces She's Leaving WBZ-TVMeteorologist Danielle Niles had a big announcement Tuesday. October 31 will be her last day at WBZ-TV.

12 minutes ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For October 29Danielle Niles has your latest weather forecast.

25 minutes ago

The Last Minute: Uber, Lyft Pick Up Location Changes At Logan AirportDrivers and passengers were getting the hang of the new location Monday. WBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.

6 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

6 hours ago

McCourty Twins Host 5th Annual Tackle Sickle Cell Casino NightOn and off the field, it's a safe bet the McCourty twins are doing something great. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

6 hours ago

3 Cars Involved In High-Speed Crash On Braintree-Quincy LineThe cause is under investigation but police said speed was a factor.

7 hours ago

Social Media Expert Says Parents Should Be Talking To Their Kids About Cell Phone UseA new criminal case is bringing heightened awareness to how much young people communicate with their phones. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

7 hours ago

Former BC Student Inyoung You Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In Boyfriend's SuicideCBS legal analyst Rikki Klieman said the case against Inyoung You might be hard to prove.WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

7 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For Oct. 28Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

WBZ News Update for October 28, 2019Former BC Student Charged In Boyfriend's Suicide Death; Customer Injured After Car Crashes Into Subway; Weather Forecast

11 hours ago

Bruins Don Toy Story Costumes For Halloween Visit To Boston Children's HospitalThe Boston Bruins paid a visit to patients at Boston Children's Hospital on Monday, but they did not look like the Boston Bruins.

11 hours ago

Drivers, Passengers Adjust To New Uber, Lyft Pick Up Locations At Logan AirportIt's day one of passengers having to meet their Uber or Lyft drivers in the central parking garage. WBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.

11 hours ago

Car Crashes Through Milford Subway Restaurant, Seriously Injuring CustomerA customer who was trying to leave the store sustained a serious leg injury. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

12 hours ago

Devin And Jason McCourty Strong Defenders Of Education Funding BillWBZ-TV's Paula Ebben sits down for an exclusive interview with Devin and Jason McCourty.

12 hours ago

Accused Drunk Driver Crashes Car Into Rockland Pizza RestaurantA woman was drunk and speeding when she crashed her car into a pizza restaurant and it burst into flames in Rockland overnight, police said. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

12 hours ago

Woman Charged With Hitting 4 Children In Stoneham Hit-And-RunThe woman is facing several charges in the crash.

12 hours ago

HealthWatch: Home Genetic Tests Not Reliable; Sleep Improves Problem SolvingWBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.

12 hours ago

Car Fire Heavily Damages Two Homes In Somerville OvernightTwenty-six people were forced out into the street in Somerville early Monday morning. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

13 hours ago

Former Boston College Student Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In Boyfriend's SuicideWBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

13 hours ago

Missing Men, Dog On Boat From Rhode Island Found By Coast GuardThe two men and a dog who were reported missing Saturday after leaving the coast of Rhode Island have been found alive.

13 hours ago

Patrice Bergeron, Bruins Teammates All Smiles During Halloween Visit To Boston Children's HospitalPatrice Bergeron and his Bruins teammates paid a Halloween visit to Boston Children's Hospital on Monday, decked out in Toy Story 4 costumes.

13 hours ago

Many Of The Most Sought After High Schools Are In Mass.Massachusetts has 13 of the 50 most sought after high schools in the country, according to a new ranking.

14 hours ago

14 hours ago