WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.
Giant Ball Of Dryer Lint Weighs Nearly 700 Pounds
Sponsored By
Program: WBZ News MorningCategories: News, General, Local News, WBZTV, Google
Latest Videos
WBZ News Update For October 29, 2019Outburst At Trooper Death Trial; Deer Hits School Bus; Nashoba Teacher Accused Of Trading Nude Photos With Student
WBZ Midday Forecast For October 29Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.
Bail Set For Woman Charged In Stoneham Hit-And-RunProsecutors said Stephanie DeTomasi tried to hide her car. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.
Police Search For Man Who Carjacked Delivery Driver In DracutWBZ TV's Michelle Fishre reports.
Deer Crashes Into School Bus Windshield In Dartmouth, 4 Students And Driver HurtWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.
Driver Charged In State Trooper Thomas Clardy's Death Suddenly Apologizes During Outburst In CourtWBZ TV's Louisa Moller reports.
Nashoba High School Teacher Allegedly Exchanged Nude Photos With 15-Year-Old StudentWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
Burlington Woman Faces Charges In Stoneham Hit-And-RunStephanie DeTomasi appeared in court Tuesday for a Stoneham hit-and-run.
Driver Charged In State Trooper Death Removed From Court After OutburstWBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.
Generic Form Of Xanax RecalledThe drug could pose an infection risk.
WBZ News Update For October 29Halloween Forecast; Woman Charged With Encouraging Boyfriends Suicide; Trial Wrapping Up In Death Of Trooper Thomas Clardy
WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For October 29, 2019Meteorologist Danielle Niles has your latest WBZ-TV weather forecast
Girl Scouts Hope To Close Gender Gap In STEM CareersBreana Pitts spoke to Caitriona Taylor of the Girl Scouts, who are looking to increase the number of women in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.
Wahlburgers Celebrating Anniversary Of First Location With 8-Cent BurgersThe discount will be offered at Wahlburgers Hingham location.
Police Search For Man Who Carjacked Delivery Driver In DracutWBZ TV's Michelle Fisher reports.
Danielle Niles Announces She's Leaving WBZ-TVMeteorologist Danielle Niles had a big announcement Tuesday. October 31 will be her last day at WBZ-TV.
WBZ Morning Forecast For October 29Danielle Niles has your latest weather forecast.
The Last Minute: Uber, Lyft Pick Up Location Changes At Logan AirportDrivers and passengers were getting the hang of the new location Monday. WBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.
WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.
McCourty Twins Host 5th Annual Tackle Sickle Cell Casino NightOn and off the field, it's a safe bet the McCourty twins are doing something great. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
3 Cars Involved In High-Speed Crash On Braintree-Quincy LineThe cause is under investigation but police said speed was a factor.
Social Media Expert Says Parents Should Be Talking To Their Kids About Cell Phone UseA new criminal case is bringing heightened awareness to how much young people communicate with their phones. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.
Former BC Student Inyoung You Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In Boyfriend's SuicideCBS legal analyst Rikki Klieman said the case against Inyoung You might be hard to prove.WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
WBZ Evening Forecast For Oct. 28Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.