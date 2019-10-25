2 Local Restaurants Named Among Best In The CountryTrip Advisor is out with new rankings, and two local restaurants made the list.

5 minutes ago

Felicity Huffman Released From Federal Prison In CaliforniaFelicity Huffman was released early from prison Friday after serving time in connection with the college admissions scandal.

17 minutes ago

What A Week: Latest DC Political Stunt; Logan Ride Sharing Changes; Dumbest Story Of The WeekWBZ TV's Chris McKinnon and Jon Keller discuss the latest political stunt in the impeachment inquiry; the ride sharing changes at Logan Airport, and why Harvard is involved in the dumbest story of the week.

2 hours ago

WBZ News Update For October 25Son Charged With Mother's Murder In Plainville; Dedham Teachers' Strike; Weekend Forecast

3 hours ago

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For October 25, 2019Meteorologist Danielle Niles has your latest WBZ-TV weather forecast.

3 hours ago

It Happens Here: ActonAt House Hold Goods, they create a furniture store experience, but the bill is always zero. WBZ-TV's Kate Merrill reports.

4 hours ago

Man Charged With Stealing Tom Brady Game-Worn Jersey From Patriots Hall Of FameWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

5 hours ago

Dedham Teachers Hit Picket Lines In First Mass. Teachers Strike In 12 YearsWBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

5 hours ago

Plainville Mother Found Stabbed To Death In Home, Son Charged In MurderWBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

6 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For October 25Danielle Niles has your latest weather forecast.

6 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

12 hours ago

Police Seek 'Rocket Scientist' After Attempted RobberySurveillance video shows a botched robbery at an Auburn gas station. WBZ-TV's Katie Brace reports.

12 hours ago

Laptop Battery Sparks Fire On School BusStudents evacuated a school bus after a laptop caught fire in Sterling. WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.

13 hours ago

Concord Woman, Boyfriend Die On Sightseeing Tour In Puerto RicoA young Concord woman and her boyfriend died in Puerto Rico this month, after being swept away in a flash flood during a sightseeing tour. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

13 hours ago

Dedham Teachers Vote To StrikeSchool is canceled in Dedham after teachers voted to strike. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

13 hours ago

Cab Driver Pistol-Whipped In ChelseaPolice are looking for the two suspects who allegedly attacked a cab driver in Chelsea. WBZ-TV's Liam Martin reports.

13 hours ago

Laptop Battery Causes Fire On A School BusA laptop battery caught fire on a school bus in sterling.

16 hours ago

Teachers Vote To Strike In DedhamDedham schools will be closed as teachers in town go on strike. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

16 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update for Oct. 24School canceled in Dedham after teachers approve a strike; Police catch a thief who stole Tom Brady jersey from the Patriots Hall of Fame; NTSB finds weak engineering management by Columbia Gas is to blame; Eric Fisher has the latest weather forecast.

17 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For October 24Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

17 hours ago

Friends With Autism From Different Coasts Bond Over Love Of 'The Lion King'WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

18 hours ago

‘Entrepreneur Games’ Help Support Boston High SchoolsPlaying games for a good cause, that's what happened today at the "Entrepreneur Games" at Roxbury Community College. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

18 hours ago

Moneywatch: CVS Pulls Baby Powder; Canadian Beef RecalledWBZ-TV's Liam Martin reports.

18 hours ago

Elizabeth Warren's New Hampshire Campaign Office Broken IntoMassachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign says its headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire, was broken into, along with other offices in the same building.

18 hours ago