Massachusetts Man Who Helped With Baby Raccoons May Need Rabies TreatmentNew Hampshire health officials are requesting the public’s help in finding a man from Massachusetts to assess his risk for rabies after he came into contact with baby raccoons. Katie Johnston reports.

12 minutes ago

Boston Nonprofit For Disabled Workers Files Complaint Against Rose Kennedy GreenwayThe Boston nonprofit for the disabled that lost its contract to maintain to the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway park in the heart of the city has filed a discrimination complaint with the state. Katie Johnston reports.

25 minutes ago

What A Week: Polls Show Growing Support For ImpeachmentWBZ-TV's Chris McKinnon and political analyst Jon Keller discuss the latest impeachment inquiry developments.

2 hours ago

WBZ News Update For October 11Weekend Forecast; Arrest After Dog Beating Video; 3rd West Nile Case In MA; Methuen Shooting

2 hours ago

Man Arrested In NH After 3-Month-Old Baby Suffers Brain BleedMichael Roberson, 25, was charged with first-degree assault Thursday.

3 hours ago

The Week That Was: October 11, 2019Take a look back at the week that was with WBZ This Morning.

4 hours ago

Judge Denies Fall River City Council Motion To Remove MayorA judge ruled the embattled Mayor Jasiel Correia of Fall River can stay in office for now.

4 hours ago

Teen In Critical Condition After Being Shot In MethuenPolice are searching for a suspect after an 18-year-old was shot in Methuen Thursday night. WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.

5 hours ago

It Happens Here: Colonial Candies In BoltonColonial Candies is a sweet spot in Bolton. There’s a lot to love about the longtime business. WBZ-TV's Kate Merrill reports.

6 hours ago