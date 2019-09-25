Senator Cory Booker spoke with WBZ-TV’s Liam Martin about the impeachment inquiry against President Trump and his own struggling campaign.
Sen. Cory Booker On Impeachment Inquiry, Presidential Campaign
WBZ Evening News Update For Sept. 25Fourth EEE Death In Mass. Reported; Mansfield Gas Station Explosion; MBTA Announces Red Line Signal Repairs Are Complete; Afternoon Showers Thursday.
WBZ Evening Forecast For Sept. 25Eric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.
Project 351 Hosts Movement Makers BreakfastWBZ-TV’s Lisa Hughes spoke with First Lady of Massachusetts Lauren Baker and former First Lady Diane Patrick.
Boston Next: Developers And City Planners Bracing For Climate ChangeBoston developers and city planners are taking steps toward making sure the city is ready for imminent rising sea levels. WBZTV's Eric Fisher has the report
Health Officials Work To Enforce Massachusetts Ban On Vaping ProductsWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
Worker Badly Burned During Fire At Mansfield Gas StationWBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.
Study: Americans Making Themselves Sick Worrying About PoliticsA study has found Americans are making themselves sick worrying about politics. WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.
Trump Communications Director: Impeachment Inquiry Is 'Witch Hunt'Marc Lotter said the Democrats have made a mistake moving from the Mueller investigation to the impeachment inquiry and says the president is being held to a double standard. Lotter spoke with WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben in Boston.
Man Found Dead Next To IEDs Had Unpaid Taxes, Condo Auction PlannedThe condo belonging to the man who was found dead next to two improvised explosive devices in a complex that burned down had a real estate auction scheduled for Wednesday. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.
Woman With Massachusetts Ties 'Alive And Well,' Not Victim Of Penn. Cold CasePolice determined that a woman with Mass. ties who hadn’t been heard from in decades is “alive and well,” not the victim of a cold case.
Impeachment Inquiry: What They're InvestigatingWBZ-TV's Jon Keller explains the impeachment process.
Customers Head To NH After Mass. Bans Vaping ProductsWBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.
4th Person Dies From EEE In Mass.; 11th Human Case ConfirmedA fourth person has died from Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Massachusetts.There has also been an 11th confirmed case of EEE.
Tom Brady Ready For Unique Environment In BuffaloTrips to Buffalo have been successful for Tom Brady and the Patriots -- and pretty unique.
Bill Belichick On Bills Quarterback Josh Allen: 'He's Like A Running Back'Bill Belichick and the Patriots defense will have a lot to worry about with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Sunday.
Congressman Joe Kennedy Calls On Senator Ed Markey To Limit Third Party MoneyKennedy is challenging Markey for his Senate seat in the 202 election.
Person Seriously Hurt In Mansfield Gas Station FireWBZ TV's Anaridis Rodrguez reports.
Trump Communications Director Says Impeachment Threat Not Slowing Down 2020 CampaignWBZ TV's Paul Ebben spoke to Marc Lotter Wednesday about the launch of the impeachment inquiry.
Campaign 2020: Warren Leads In New National PollSenator Elizabeth Warren topped Joe Biden in the latest Quinnipiac University polls of Democratic voters.
Vaping Stores Shelves Empty As 4-Month Ban On Products BeginsWBZ Tv's Anna Melier reports.
WBZ News Update For September 25, 2019Bicyclist Hit By Tow Truck In Allston; Juul To Stop U.S. Advertising; Warm Wednesday
WBZ Midday Forecast For September 25Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.
Bill Belichick Breaks Down The Well-Balanced Buffalo Bills DefenseBill Belichick isn't expecting to see anything new from the Buffalo defense on Sunday, because they're one of the best in the league at what they do.
4 In Massachusetts Among 2019 MacArthur ‘Genius Grant’ WinnersThis year’s MacArthur fellows include four local winners from Boston University, Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. Katie Johnston reports.
Arby’s Owner Buys Jimmy John’s SandwichesThe parent company of Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings is buying Jimmy John’s Sandwiches. Katie Johnston reports.
Bicyclist Hit By Tow Truck In AllstonThe bicyclist suffered serious injuries in the incident.
WBZ News Update For September 257-Day Forecast; Vaping Products Ban; Bicyclist Hit By Truck; NTSB Slams Columbia Gas Report
Baker Declares Public Health Emergency And Orders Ban On All Vaping ProductsWBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.