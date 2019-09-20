WBZ-TV's Kate Merrill and Jon Keller discuss Joe Kennedy's run against Sen. Ed Markey. why the Mass. distracted driving bill has been stalled so long and the president's handling of the gun control debate.
What A Week: Joe Kennedy's Senate Campaign; Distracted Driving Bill; Trump And Gun Control
WBZ News Update For September 20New Accusations Against Antonio Brown, Whitey Bulger's Family Sues, Michelle Carter Denied Parole, Warm Weekend Weather
Congress Approves Bill To Create Commemorative Coin Honoring Christa McAuliffeNew Hampshire’s Democratic congressional delegation is welcoming the passage of a bill that will create a commemorative coin to honor Christa McAuliffe, the Concord High School teacher who died in the space shuttle Challenger disaster 33 years ago. Katie Johnston reports.
WBZ Midday Forecast For Sept. 20Barry Burbank has your latest weather forecast.
Long-Time Boston Police Officer On Leave For MisconductWBZ TV's Kate Merrll reports.
Boston Students Join Worldwide 'Global Climate Strike'WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.
Parole Board Denies Michelle Carter's Request For Early ReleaseA state board has denied Michelle Carter’s request for parole in a teen texting suicide case.
Report: Whitey Bulger's Family Filing $200 Million Wrongful Death Claim Against Gov'tWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.
Safety Regulators Open Probe Of Steering Problems, Welds In Jeep WranglersU.S. safety regulators are investigating complaints of steering problems in about 270,000 SUVs made by Fiat Chrysler. Katie Johnston reports.
Belichick Not Interested In Answering Antonio Brown QuestionsPatriots head coach Antonio Brown only wanted to discuss football during his Friday press conference.
Tom Brady Complains About ‘Ridiculous Penalties’ Via Twitter During Thursday Night FootballThe QB took to his Twitter account — which is generally reserved for dad jokes and pump-up videos — to vent about what he was seeing. Katie Johnston reports.
Long-Time Boston Police Officer On Leave For MisconductWBZ-TV's Breana Pitts reports.
WBZ News Update For September 20New Accusations Against Antonio Brown; Global Climate Strike In Boston; Weekend Forecast
WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For September 20, 2019Meteorologist Danielle Niles has your latest WBZ-TV weather forecast
Students To Hold 'Global Climate Strike' In BostonWBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.
It Happens Here: Pony Shack Cider Company In BoxboroWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.
WBZ Morning Forecast For September 20Danielle Niles has your latest weather forecast.
WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.
Sen. Markey Welcomes Joe Kennedy To Campaign TrailSenator Ed Markey is ready to fight to keep a seat in Congress. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.
Motorcyclist Dies In Crash With School BusA 20-year-old man died after a crash involving a school bus. WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.
Man Allegedly Scouted Fenway Park, Prudential Center For Potential Boston Terrorist AttacksWBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
Motorcyclist Killed In Collision With School BusA motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a school bus in Westford. WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.
Possible Terror Plot Targeting Boston StoppedA possible terror plot targeting Boston, DC and New York has been stopped. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
WBZ Evening News Update For Sept. 19NJ Man Accused Of Scouting Locations For Potential Boston Attack; No Decision From Parole Board On Early Release For Michelle Carter; Tree Worker Killed In Swansea; Weekend Warm-Up.
Woman Thanks Randolph Officer Who Set Her On Path To RecoveryA Randolph woman was given a second chance thanks to an officer and a random act of kindness. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.
WBZ Evening Forecast For Sept. 19Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.
Patriots Fan Gets Bill Belichick Tattooed On Her LegA Patriots fan showed her commitment to the team when she got coach Bill Belichick tattooed on her leg as part of a genius series. WBZ-TV's Levan Reid reports.
Weekend Fun: Fairs, Food And FunWBZ-TV's Sarah Wroblewski reports.
'Classic Terrorism 101': Ed Davis On Man Who Allegedly Scouted Boston Locations For Possible AttackWBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.