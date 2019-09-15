Fall River Police Identify Shooting VictimThe brawl spilled onto Bedford Street leaving 39-year-old Eric Voshell of Oak Bluffs shot to death.

Patriots 5th Quarter: New England Defense Dominates DolphinsThe Patriots defense shut out the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday, coming down with four interceptions and seven sacks. Steve Burton and Mike Reiss break down the D's ridiculous performance on Patriots 5th Quarter.

Josh Gordon Discusses Antonio Brown's Impact On Patriots OffenseAntonio Brown made his Patriots debut against the Dolphins on Sunday, making life a lot easier for New England's other receivers.

Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Gush About Patriots Defense After Shutting Out DolphinsThe Patriots defense was dominant against the Dolphins, earning praise from Tom Brady and Bill Belichick after their 43-0 win.

Patriots GameDay: Antonio Brown Will Make New England Debut Vs. DolphinsSteve Burton and Mike Reiss look ahead to Antonio Brown's Patriots debut, with Reiss picking him for his big game performer.

WBZ Midday Forecast For Sept. 15Barry Burbank has your latest weather forecast.

WBZ News Update for Sept. 15, 2019Nick Giovanni and Barry Burbank have your latest news and weather.

Keller @ Large: Joe Kennedy's Impending Senate DecisionWBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller is joined by James Pindell of the Boston Globe.

Keller @ Large: State Of Democratic Presidential HopefulsWBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talks to James Pindell of the Boston Globe.

Phantom Gourmet: The Meridian Market In East BostonThis is East Boston stable is a casual deli that serves homestyle Italian meals.

Pet Parade: Quincy Animal ShelterWBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni is joined by a crate full of kittens from Quincy Animal Shelter.

WBZ Morning Forecast For Sept. 15Barry Burbank has your latest weather forecast.

WBZ ForecastZack Green has an updated weather forecast.

Coast Guard Finds Missing Kayaker Off GloucesterCoast Guard and harbormaster crews found a man who was floating in the ocean for about three hours.

Firefighters Rescue Mother, Child After Beacon Hill FireA mother and her daughter were rescued from an apartment in Beacon Hill.

Boston Teens Rally Against Gun ViolenceWith one loud voice, dozens of Boston teens came together to help raise awareness to end gun violence in the city. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Man Killed In Fall River ShootingPolice are searching suspects after a brawl and shooting outside of a Fall River bar. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

David Ortiz Opens Up About Shooting, RecoveryIn an interview with The Boston Globe, David Ortiz discussed his long recovery. WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.

‘It Took A Village’: Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera On City’s Emotional Odyssey Since Gas ExplosionsIt has been a year since the Merrimack Valley Explosions; a year of tragedy and triumph for Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera, leading his city through an unimaginable odyssey and the emotional aftermath.

WBZ News Update For September 14David Ortiz Discusses Shooting With Boston Globe; Firefighters Rescue Mother, Daughter From Boston Building; Sen. Warren Delivers Speech At Democratic Convention; Sunday Forecast.

