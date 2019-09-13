The Week That Was: September 9, 2019Take a look back at the week that was with WBZ This Morning.

31 minutes ago

Antonio Brown Works Out At TB12 Center, Speaks Out About Sexual Assault AllegationsNew Patriots receiver Antonio Brown broke his social media silence on Thursday, posting a video of his workout at the TB12 Center in Foxboro. He also spoke out about the sexual assault allegations, asking for love, dedication and focus.

35 minutes ago

Merrimack Valley Explosions, One Year Later: The Soto Family’s StoryLawrence police officer Ivan Soto helped others in need during the Merrimack Valley gas explosions, even as his own home burned to the ground. A year later, they have a new life, in a new home.

1 hour ago

Merrimack Valley Explosions, One Year Later: The Thornhill Family’s StoryThe Thornhill’s North Andover home caught fire in the Merrimack Valley gas explosions… with children attending daycare inside. A year later they are deeply resentful of Columbia Gas.

2 hours ago

I-Team: One Year After Merrimack Valley Gas Explosions, Are We Any Safer?A year after the Merrimack Valley gas explosions, experts weigh in on lessons learned, and whether the safety measures taken since are enough to keep us safe.

2 hours ago

Felicity Huffman Could Face Month In Prison In College Admissions Scandal SentencingWBZ TV's Chris McKinnon reports.

2 hours ago

It Happens Here: Sterling's Mega Corn MazeWBZ TV's Chris McKinnon reports.

2 hours ago

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera On City’s Emotional Odyssey Since Gas ExplosionsIt has been a year since the Merrimack Valley Explosions; a year of tragedy and triumph for Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera, leading his city through an unimaginable odyssey and the emotional aftermath.

2 hours ago

Merrimack Valley Business Owners Recovering One Year After Gas ExplosionsMore than 900 business were impacted by the Merrimack Valley gas explosions. Some had to close their doors for months. Today, many are still working to get customers back in the doors.

2 hours ago