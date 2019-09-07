Gov. Charlie Baker said closing lines for construction allows work to progress "eight times faster."
Baker Tours MBTA Lines Closed For Construction
Bellingham Man Has Meets His Kidney Donor At FundraiserWBZ's Katie Brace reports.
Worcester Police K9 Stabbed By Man With ScrewdriverThe dog is expected to make a full recovery.
Sudbury Community Is On Edge After Local Girl Diagnosed With EEEWBZ's Tiffany Chan reports.
Coast Guard Rescues Teen Swept Out To Sea In GloucesterThe boy was treated for minor injuries.
WBZ News Update For September 7, 2019Pats pick up Antonio Brown; Hurricane Dorian causes mild damage on Cape and islands; weekend weather.
WBZ Evening Forecast For September 7, 2019Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
Cape Cod Feels The Effects Of Hurricane DorianWBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.
Hurricane Dorian Scrapes Nantucket On Its Way To CanadaWBZ-TV's Eric Fisher reports.
WBZ Midday Forecast For September 7Barry Burbank has your latest weather forecast.
Two Pedestrians Stuck By Car In SaugusWBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.
WBZ News Update For September 72 Hit By Car In Saugus; Search For Missing Man At Walden Pond; Improving Weather Forecast
Longtime Cape Resident Says Scrape From Hurricane Dorian Not BadWBZ TV's Eric Fisher reports from Nantucket and Paul Burton from Nauset Beach.
WBZ Morning Forecast For September 7Eric Fisher and Barry Burbank have your latest weather forecast.
WBZ ForecastZack Green has an updated weather forecast.
Sudbury Girl In Critical Condition After Testing Positive For EEESudbury is taking precautions after a 5-year-old girl was diagnosed with EEE. WBZ-TV's Katie Brace reports.
Fall River Mayor Denies Extortion ChargesFall River Mayor Jasiel Correia has been arrested for the second time in less than a year. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
Cape Cod Boaters Prepare For Hurricane DorianWBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.
Sen. Kamala Harris On Health Care Plan, 'Significant Middle Class Tax Cut'In an exclusive interview, Sen. Kamala Harris discussed her health care and climate change plans. WBZ-TV's Liam Martin reports.
WBZ Evening News Update For September 6Girl From Sudbury Diagnosed With EEE; Prosecutors Recommend One Month Prison Sentence For Felicity Huffman In College Admissions Scandal; Hurricane Dorian Impacting Cape Cod & Islands; Weekend Rain.
Mayflower II Ready For Launch After 3 Years Of Restoration WorkThe Mayflower II, a full scale reproduction of the ship that carried the Pilgrims to the new world in 1620 is ready for launch. WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes reports.
WBZ Evening Forecast For September 6Eric Fisher and Zack Green have an updated weather forecast.
Suspect Arrested After Carjacking, Crash In Back BayOne person has been arrested after a reported carjacking and crash in the Back Bay.
Teen Who Saved Classmate Wants CPR Training Required For All Mass. StudentsIt was an ordinary math class at Millis High School, when Sean White heard his friend coughing behind him in the next row. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.
Police Search Walden Pond For Missing ManState Police dive teams are searching for a missing man.
MGH Doctors To Help With Recovery Efforts In BahamasWBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.
Phantom Gourmet: Tastiest SlicesDan Andelman of the Phantom Gourmet visited found some of the region's tastiest slices.
US Health Officials Report New Vaping Deaths, Repeat WarningU.S. health officials on Friday again urged people to stop vaping until they figure out why some are coming down with serious breathing illnesses.
Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia Arrested AgainThe FBI and other special agents arrested Correia at his home Friday morning. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.