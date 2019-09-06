Elandon Roberts Named Patriots Team Captain For First TimeThe Patriots announced their 2019 team captains on Thursday, and there is a new name among the usual suspects.

Patriots-Steelers Week 1 PredictionsThe 2019 NFL season is here, which means another 6 months of the WBZ-TV/CBS Boston sports team picking the Patriots!

Rafael Devers Thrown Out At Home As Twins Hold Off Red Sox 2-1Eddie Rosario threw out Rafael Devers at home plate for the final out, preserving the Twins' 2-1 victory over the Red Sox Thursday night.

Kickoff Concert Celebrates Start Of NFL Season At Gillette StadiumThe NFL held a kickoff concert at Gillette Stadium Thursday night to celebrate the start of the season.

David Price Scratched From Friday Start Vs. Yankees With Tightness In WristDavid Price was slated to take the hill for the Red Sox on Friday when they welcome the Yankees to Fenway for a four-game set. That will not happen anymore.