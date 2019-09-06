WBZ-TV's Chris McKinnon and Jon Keller discuss Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins battle with Judge Richard Sinnott, Mike Pence's controversial trip to Ireland and Boris Johnson's Brexit mess in Britain.
What A Week: Judge Sinnott vs. DA Rollins; VP's Ireland Trip; Brexit Mess
Web Extra: Dan Roche Throws Out First Pitch In LowellWBZ-TV's Dan Roche threw a perfect strike before Thursday night’s Lowell Spinners game in Lowell.
It Happens Here: Community Rowing In BrightonWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.
WBZ Morning Forecast For September 6Danielle Niles has your latest weather forecast.
WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.
Kickoff Concert Celebrates Start Of NFL Season At Gillette StadiumThe NFL held a kickoff concert at Gillette Stadium Thursday night to celebrate the start of the season. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.
ICE Protesters Block Streets In Boston; 12 Arrested At AmazonA demonstration by immigration advocates blocked streets and caused gridlock during the evening commute in Boston. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
Cape Cod & Islands Prepare For Hurricane DorianWBZ-TV's Katie Brace reports.
Market Basket Evacuated After Refrigerant LeakEight people were hospitalized after refrigerant leaked from an ice machine at a Rowley Market Basket. WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.
WBZ Evening News Update For September 5Cape Cod Prepares For Hurricane Dorian; 5th Human Diagnosed With EEE In Mass.; Chemical Leak At Market Basket In Rowley; Tracking Dorian.
WBZ Evening Forecast For September 5Eric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.
Andover Students Give Back As School Year BeginsIt was a day to give back at the St. Augustine School, and a way to teach the Golden Rule. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.
Despite EEE Fears, Whitman-Hanson High School Sports Schedule Remains UnchangedWBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.
Gas Leak At Rowley Market Basket Sends 8 To HospitalWBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.
Weekend Fun: Summer Activities In SeptemberWBZ-TV's Sarah Wroblewski has this weekend's fun activities.
Hurricane Dorian Alters Couple's Cape Cod Wedding PlansWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
Vegetarians May Be At Higher Risk Of Stroke, Study FindsWBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.
Trash Piles Up As Workers Strike On South ShoreA trash strike has left garbage piling up in several South Shore communities. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
Cape Cod Residents Prepare For Hurricane DorianPeople on Cape Cod and the Islands are preparing for high winds and waves from Hurricane Dorian. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.
At Least 8 Hospitalized After Gas Leak At Rowley Market BasketNo one was seriously hurt in the incident.
WBZ Afternoon Forecast For September 5Eric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.
Family Focus: Baby BabbleFor babies, developing the ability to speak in clear sentences takes years, but that doesn’t mean they can’t communicate effectively before then. Dr. Mallika Marshall and Liam Martin discuss a new study that finds babies may have more control over their language than parents think.
Joe Kennedy Responds To Critics About His Family NameWBZ-TV's Jon Keller talked to Rep. Joe Kennedy about a possible Senate run Thursday and running on his family name.
Facebook Introduces New Dating App In The USFacebook is bringing its dating service to the U.S.
Reporter Update: Cape And Islands Ferries Prepare For DorianWBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports from Hyannis.
Superintendent Brings "The Juice" To Boston Public Schools On The First Day Of SchoolWBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.
WBZ News Update For September 5, 2019Tropical Storm Watch For Cape-Islands; Friday Forecast; Anti-Semitic Graffiti In Hull
WBZ Midday Forecast For September 5Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.
Community Leaders Won't Tolerate Racist Graffiti At Fort Revere In HullWBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.