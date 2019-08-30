WBZ's Chris McKinnon and Jon Keller discuss Joe Kennedy's possible run against Ed Markey, governors working together on the transportation mess and new polls showing possible trouble for President Trump in 2020.
What A Week: Kennedy vs. Markey; Governors Transportation Meeting; 2020 Presidential Polls
Woman Faces DUI Charge After Crashing Car In Manchester With 4-Year-Old InsidePolice arrested a woman in Manchester, New Hampshire Thursday afternoon for allegedly driving under the influence with a young child in her car. Katie Johnston reports.
Boston Lands On List Of Least Affordable CitiesIt probably comes as no surprise that it's very expensive to live in Boston.
Cambridge Carnival Canceled Over Safety ConcernsOrganizers of the Cambridge Carnival have decided to cancel the event based on a recommendation by police.
Immigrant Children Receiving Medical Care Now Face Deportation Under Policy ChangeA sudden policy change by President Donald Trump’s administration could mean hundreds of sick immigrant kids could be deported, including many patients at Boston Children’s Hospital.
WBZ News Update For August 30Weekend Weather; Triple Stabbing In North Attleboro; MBTA Bus Route Changes; Cambridge Carnival Canceled
North Attleboro Triple Stabbing Leaves 2 Dead, 19-Year-Old In CustodyWBZ TV's Kate Merriil reports.
Young Man Killed In Triple Stabbing In North AttleboroWBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.
The Week That Was:August 26, 2019Take a look back at the week that was with WBZ This Morning.
MBTA Changing 29 Bus Routes Starting SundayWBZ TV's Chris McKinnon reports.
8-Year-Old Sophia Shows She Has Future In BroadcastingEven preseason games bring lifelong memories for the littlest Patriots fans and perhaps future reporters!
WBZ Morning Forecast For August 30Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.
WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.
Millbury Laundromat Owner Finds $530 In Dryer, Returns It To CustomerWBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.
Young Patriots Superfan Has Night To Remember At Gillette StadiumWBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
Lowell Line Commuter Rail Service Resumes After Somerville Equipment MalfunctionWBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.
Pizza Delivery Car Rolls Over Onto Landscaper During Middleton CrashInjuries were reported after a serious crash involving a car that rolled over onto a lawnmower.
1 Killed, 2 Injured In Stabbing At North Attleboro HomeThe Bristol District Attorney’s office is investigating a triple stabbing in North Attleboro.
Demaryius Thomas Speaks After First Game Action Since Torn AchillesThe Patriots receiver had a big night with two touchdowns in his return to game action.
WBZ News Update for Aug. 29, 2019EEE Warning; FBI Investigating Hyde Park Robbery; Labor Day Weekend Forecast.
WBZ Evening Forecast For Aug. 29Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.
Schools Adjust Sports Schedules To Combat EEE ThreatWBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
Car Flips Over Onto Lawnmower In MiddletonSerious injuries have been reported in the crash.
Weekend Fun: Celebrate Labor Day Weekend With Fireworks And FairsWBZ-TV's Sarah Wroblewski has all the details.
Red Light Running Crash Deaths Hit 10-Year High, Says AAAWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
Clerk, 5-Year-Old Daughter Survive Terrifying Gunpoint Robbery In Hyde ParkWBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.
Patriots Fans From Near And Far Excited For Preseason FinaleWBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports from Gillette Stadium.
EEE Threat Level Raised To Critical In 4 Massachusetts TownsThe Massachusetts Department of Public Health raised the risk level of Eastern Equine Encephalitis to “critical” in Holliston, Medfield, Brookfield and Granby.
Lowell Line Commuter Rail Service Suspended In Somerville Due To Equipment MalfunctionRiders are being urged to use the Orange Line to avoid the area.