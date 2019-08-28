WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall and Lisa Hughes talk about tips for packing a healthy school lunch.
Family Focus: What To Pack In Your Kid's School Lunch
Seven ‘Lassie’ Collies Rescued In Maine Up For Adoption In MassachusettsSeven purebred collies are up for adoption in Massachusetts after being seized from a Maine property last month. The MSPCA said the dogs that “look a lot like Lassie” are ready to be placed in their forever homes. Katie Johnston reports.
Boston Teen Allegedly Planned School Shooting At North Carolina’s High Point UniversityA 19-year-old from Boston allegedly told police that he was plotting a school shooting at High Point University in North Carolina. Katie Johnston reports.
Dr. Seuss Exhibit Hitting The Road, Coming To Boston This FallDr. Seuss is hitting the road this fall with a large interactive exhibit that will immerse visitors in some of the most iconic books by the beloved children’s writer. Katie Johnston reports.