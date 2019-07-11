WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

12 hours ago

Trump Executive Order Gives Hope To Patients Waiting For Kidney TransplantA 19-year-old from Grafton is among the 30 million Americans who could benefit. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

12 hours ago

Boston Marathon Bombing Memorial Takes Shape On Boylston StreetThe monument will incorporate decorative bronze-cast light poles and four bronze spires. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

12 hours ago

Charter Bus Catches Fire With International Students On BoardA group of international college students escaped from a bus fire on Route 128. WBZ-TV's Katie Brace reports.

12 hours ago

EMT Stabbed By Patient Inside Ambulance In BostonA patient allegedly stabbed an EMT multiple times. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

13 hours ago

Boiled Water Order Issued In Randolph And HolbrookMechanical issues with the water plant in Randolph have caused a loss in water pressure, making systems susceptible to bacteria. The order will continue until tests confirm the water is not contaminated.

15 hours ago

Waltham Commuter Rail Hits And Kills Man Walking On TracksAn inbound commuter rail train on the Fitchburg line hit and killed a man who was walking on the tracks at the MBTA Brandeis station. Crews were rushed in to investigate, but foul play is not suspected. WBZ's David Wade reports.

15 hours ago

Woman Arrested In Boston EMT StabbingA woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing an EMT in an ambulance in Boston on Wednesday. WBZ's Mike LaCrosse reports.

16 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For July 10EMT Stabbed In Ambulance; Charter Bus Carrying International Students Catches Fire; Boston Marathon Bombing Memorial Taking Shape; Rain Friday AM.

17 hours ago

Wellness Waggin': Boston Project Helps Families Afford Pet CareA partnership between the Animal Rescue League of Boston and Action for Boston Community Development has created the Wellness Waggin,' a mobile van that provides pet care to those who cannot afford it. WBZ's Lisa Hughes reports.

17 hours ago

HealthWatch: New Migraine Treatment; Teen Marijuana Concerns UnfoundedThere may be new relief on the horizon for migraine sufferers and according to a study, legalizing medical marijuana had no effect on teen use. WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.

17 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For July 10Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

17 hours ago

What Is A Gleaner And Why Are They So Necessary?Gleaning may not be a very well-known activity, but it’s an important one. WBZ-TV's Sarah Wroblewski reports.

17 hours ago

17 hours ago

Boston EMT Attacked Inside AmbulanceAn EMT was attacked by a patient inside an ambulance in Boston. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

18 hours ago

Police Launch Investigation Into Vandalism Of East Boston ChurchPolice have launched an investigation into the vandalism of Sacred Heart Parish, where a suspect threw a cement block into a stained glass window and wrote graffiti on a door. WBZ's Beth Germano reports.

18 hours ago

Boston EMS Chief: EMT Recovering After Attack In AmbulanceAn EMT was stabbed in the back of an ambulance in Boston. Boston EMS Chief James Hooley and BPD Commissioner William Gross provide an update.

18 hours ago

18 hours ago

Gov. Baker Proposes Bill Pushing Ride-Share SafetyA bill filed by Gov. Charlier Baker on Wednesday would impose stronger safety measures for ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft. WBZ's Kristina Rex reports.

18 hours ago

19 hours ago