WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

11 hours ago

Coyote Concerns At Everett CemeteryA grandmother wants to see warning signs at the Everett cemetery where her parents are buried, after she had a frightening encounter with coyotes. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

11 hours ago

Family Escapes Boat Fire In Scituate HarborA boat caught on fire while fueling up in Scituate Harbor. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

11 hours ago

Teen Boy Drowns In Clinton PondA boy drowned in a pond in Clinton.

11 hours ago

Cab Driver Shot, Killed In Back BayA man is charged with murder and carjacking after a shooting in Boston. WBZ-TV's MIke LaCrosse reports.

11 hours ago

Vanessa Marcotte Foundation Promotes Self-Defense, Women’s EqualityVanessa Marcotte’s cousin and her best friend started the foundation after she was killed in a violent attack. Ashley McNiff and Caroline Tocci talk about the Vanessa Marcotte Run/Walk being held on June 15.

13 hours ago

14 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For June 4Eight People Taken To Hospital After Scituate Boat Fire; Suspect Arrested After Fatal Shooting Of Cab Driver; City Hall Plaza Renovations Plans; Rain Thursday

16 hours ago

16 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For June 4Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

16 hours ago

College Students Work To Solve Shipwreck Mystery On Cape CodBridgewater State has a unique field study going on in Mashpee, and the young people are definitely getting their feet wet. WBZ-TV's David Wade reports.

16 hours ago

Keller @ Large: A Trump Family Political Dynasty? Think AgainThe concept of family dynasties has been a staple of our political culture, but the Trumps may run afoul of a long-brewing backlash.

16 hours ago

16 hours ago

State Senator Avoids Trial On Drunken Driving ChargeThe agreement was announced Tuesday in Quincy District Court as the trial of Democratic Sen. Michael Brady, of Brockton, was about to begin.

17 hours ago

Whitman Teacher Accused Of Inappropriately Touching Students Released On $10,000 BailA Whitman elementary school music teacher accused of inappropriately touching a student was released on $10,000 bail Tuesday. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

17 hours ago

Man Who Claimed To Be Robbery Victim Charged For South Boston Bank RobberyA man called Boston Police claiming someone robbed him, but when officers arrived on the scene, they realized he may be the criminal.

17 hours ago

Disturbing Details Emerge As Trial Begins For Blackstone Mother Charged In Infant DeathsErika Murray is facing murder charges in the deaths of two of three babies found dead in her squalid home in September 2014. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

17 hours ago

Makeover Of Boston's City Hall Plaza PlannedMayor Marty Walsh wants to create a “People’s Plaza” outside Boston’s City Hall, and the public can now see what is envisioned for the $70 million renovation. WBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez spoke to residents about the plan.

17 hours ago

Webster Police Ask Public For Surveillance Video In Alleged Park KidnappingWebster Police are asking the public for surveillance video that could help their investigation into an alleged kidnapping that took place Friday. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

17 hours ago

RI Man Arrested For Fatal Back Bay ShootingA man has been charged with armed carjacking and murder after a shooting in the Back Bay. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

17 hours ago