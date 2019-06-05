Levan Reid joins WBZ-TV sports producer Scott Sullivan on "A Slice Of Sully" to break down the Stanley Cup Final, which is now a best-of-3 between the Bruins and Blues. How will Boston deal with the likely loss of Zdeno Chara, and where has David Krejci been during the Cup Final?
A Slice Of Sully: Can Bruins Handle Loss Of Zdeno Chara, And Where Is David Krejci?!?
Program: Web Extra SportsCategories: Sports, WBZTV
