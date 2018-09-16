DEVELOPING STORY:Merrimack Valley Explosions Complete Coverage
  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMPatriots Game Day
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Football
    4:25 PMNFL Football
    View All Programs
Program: WBZ News WeekendsCategories: News, General, Local News, WBZTV
Man Killed In Wellfleet Shark Attack Identified
A 26-year-old man killed in a shark attack in Wellfleet has been identified as Arthur Medici of Revere. WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.

More Videos