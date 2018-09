Parent Company Of Columbia Gas Fighting With AG Over Rate HikesMassachusetts is considering a request from Columbia gas to raise its rates. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

A Neighbor To The Rescue Amid The Merrimack Valley ExplosionsJose Melo saw smoke coming out of the house across the street so he ran to get everyone out of the house. WBZ-TV's David Wade reports.

Lawrence Shelter Doubles Down On Cots For Second Night After Merrimack Valley ExplosionsFamilies in Lawrence shelters were only asking for the bare necessities but the community around them was doing their best to help. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Merrimack Valley Explosions: Lawrence Fire Dispatch RecordingsFirefighters responded to 150 calls across Lawrence, Andover and North Andover in just two hours.

Teen Killed After Home Explodes, Chimney Collapses On SUVA friend of the 18-year-old killed said he was not sitting in the car alone. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

North Andover Residents Frustrated With Response After Gas ExplosionsResidents in North Andover were upset and left without answers after a brief meeting with representatives of Columbia Gas. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.