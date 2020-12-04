BOSTON (CBS) – The WBZ Gingerbread House Competition is back – and this year it’s every man and woman for themselves in a knockout contest.
We started with 13 competitors in four brackets. After a grueling week of competition and more than 4,300 votes, the winners of Round 1 are in!
Congratulations to Paula Ebben, Dan Roche, Jacob Wycoff, and Kate Merrill. Now on to Round 2.
Click on each image below to tour this year’s semi-finalists and vote for your favorites.
SEMI-FINAL BRACKET 1 – KATE VS. JACOB
SEMI-FINAL BRACKET 2 – ROCHIE VS. PAULA