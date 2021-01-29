Sports Final: Celtics-Lakers Rivalry SpecialIf you missed the epic Celtics-Lakers Rivalry Special on WBZ-TV's Sports Final, we've got you covered!

No Love Lost? Legends From Both Sides Reflect On Celtics-Lakers RivalryThe Celtics and the Lakers have one of the best rivalries in sports. Though most of the players involved have some level of respect for each other, others really don't like each other.

Are Patriots Fans Rooting For Tom Brady To Win Super Bowl? Well, It's ComplicatedTwenty years of Tom Brady established some deep connections among Patriots fans. But with Brady now playing in the biggest game in football for the Bucs, how are those New England football fans feeling?

Report: Matthew Stafford Told Lions To Trade Him 'Anywhere But New England'According to a new report, Matthew Stafford was against being traded to New England.

Marcus Smart Out 2-3 Weeks After Suffering Calf Injury In Celtics' Loss To LakersCeltics guard Marcus Smart is expected to miss 2-3 weeks with a calf strain.