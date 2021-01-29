celtics-lakers rivalry special
Sponsored By
Sports Final: Celtics-Lakers Rivalry Special Part 1In the first clip of our Celtics-Lakers Rivalry Special on Sports Final, Cedric Maxwell questions the Lakers' claim of 17 championships.
Sports Final: Celtics-Lakers Rivalry Special Part 2In part two of our Celtics-Lakers Rivalry Special on Sports Final, the group discusses today's super teams in the NBA and the lost love for bench players.
Sports Final: Celtics-Lakers Rivalry Special Part 3In the third segment from our Celtics-Lakers Rivalry Special on Sports Final, we get two Lakers bickering with each other -- much to the enjoyment of the Celtics legends in the chat.
Sports Final: Celtics-Lakers Rivalry Special Part 4We close our Celtics-Lakers Rivalry Special with an epic 28-minute segment where the legends share their favorite stories from Celtics-Lakers lore, and Antoine Walker and Metta World Peace discuss Kobe Bryant's legacy in the NBA.