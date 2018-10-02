Do you think you have what it takes to be a contestant on SURVIVOR?

Apply for the adventure of a lifetime!

Open audition at CBS Sporting Club

201 Patriot Place

Foxborough, MA 02035

Monday, October 8th, 2018

10:00 A.M – 12:00 Noon

Audition line will shut off promptly at 12:00 Noon; however CBS will make every effort to audition each individual who gets in line by 12 Noon.

Please do not plan to arrive at CBS Sporting Club any earlier than 9:00 A.M. on the event day to get in line. Security will not allow for any overnight camping out in line.

Please read the full eligibility requirements before coming this event. Click here to download the eligibility requirements.

Click here to download a copy of the Video Release Waiver form. We ask that you print and sign a copy of this form to bring with you to the event.

PRE-REGISTRATION: We ask that all contestants pre-register for this event through the form below by Friday, October 5th at 12 Noon. Once you pre-register you will be on our audition list. This does not mean you have to come to the audition at a specific time, this simply means your name will already be on our list when you do check in at the registration table between 10am – 12noon. Each individual should fill out their own form.

<a href="https://cbslocalcorp.wufoo.com/forms/xnpspn517t8z43/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Fill out my Wufoo form!</a>

There are 2 things you need to bring with you to the event:

1) Valid State Issued Photo ID

2) Signed Video Release Waiver Form

In order to audition you must:

Meet the eligibility requirements

Be a US Citizen

Be 18 years or older at the time of audition

Have a signed contestant waiver form to turn in at the event before your audition (PDF Attached)

Q & A –

1) Do I have to pay to get into the CBS Sporting Club to audition for SURVIVOR?

No – you do not have to pay to get in to the CBS Sporting Club in order to audition for SURVIVOR. There is plenty of open free parking at Patriot Place.

2) Do I need to bring an audition video prior to coming to the open call?

No – you do not need to have an audition video prior to coming to the open call. When you are at the open call, CBS will film your audition on site. All audition tapes from this day will be sent to the casting department of SURVIVOR for review.

3) Am I guaranteed to be selected as a semi-finalist if I come out to the open audition?

No. You are not guaranteed to be selected as semi-finalist for SURVIVOR if you attend the open call. Your application will be reviewed by a casting producer at SURVIVOR, but there is no guarantee that you will be selected as a semi-finalist or chosen to be on the show.

4) How will I know if I’m chosen to be on the show?

If you are selected by the SURVIVOR casting producers as a semi-finalist, you will receive an email or phone call from someone at SURVIVOR. As stated in the eligibility requirements, Semi-finalists will be invited to Los Angeles as scheduled by Producers for final interviews with the SURVIVOR producers. Round-trip economy air travel between Los Angeles and your local airport in the United States and lodging will be provided by Producers.

Helpful Hints for the Audition Process

When you come out to the open call, your audition will be videotaped and last approximately :30 seconds up to 1 minute long During your audition you are encouraged to be yourself! The interviewer will prompt you a series of questions such as –

a. Why do you think you could win SURVIVOR?

b. If you are a fan of the show please tell us why

c. How do you already play SURVIVOR in your daily life? Give examples!

d. What past SURVIVORS are you most like in real life? Contestants are encouraged to creatively express why they should be considered to be on the show

If you have any additional questions you can email WBZ’s Marketing Coordinator, Mara at mihyman@cbs.com.