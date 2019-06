Patrice Bergeron Delivered Rousing Pregame Speech For Bruins Before Game 6 In St. LouisThe veteran influence showed up Sunday night in St. Louis, both on the ice for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, and in the dressing room before the puck dropped. And it came from Patrice Bergeron.

Game 6 Must Be Remembered As 'The Tuukka Rask Game'On Sunday night in St. Louis, facing elimination in the Stanley Cup Final, the Boston Bruins needed Tuukka Rask to be special. The 32-year-old responded by authoring what should always be known as The Tuukka Rask Game.

Bruins Avoid Elimination With 5-1 Win, Set Date For Game 7 In Stanley Cup FinalThe Boston Bruins are still alive. Now, the hockey world prepares for the ultimate sporting moment: Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Report: David Ortiz Shot, Wounded In Dominican RepublicDavid Ortiz has reportedly been shot during a robbery attempt in the Dominican Republic.

Bruins Capitalize On Early Power Play To Take 1-0 Lead In Game 6All eyes in the hockey world were fixed squarely on St. Louis on Sunday night. And aside from the two teams playing in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, the attention was focused on the men wearing stripes.