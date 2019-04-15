2019 Boston Marathon: Who To Watch, What's NewThe 2019 Boston Marathon could end up looking a lot like the 2018 race.

Rain, Thunder, Lightning Delay Boston Marathon Arrivals In HopkintonThe early morning downpours will not delay the start of the Boston Marathon, Jack Fleming the CEO of the Boston Athletic Association told WBZ-TV.

Video From The 2019 Boston MarathonIt was a soggy start to Marathon Monday, but the rain let up just in time for the start of the race.

Boston Marathon 2019: Lightning, Rain, Humidity, Sunshine All In The Race Day ForecastTemperatures will be much higher than last year, by 20 degrees or more during the day!

Gold Star Wife Runs Marathon In Memory Of Her HusbandGold Star wife Allie Emond returns to Boston and the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial in the seaport for the first time since losing her husband, Green Beret Eric Emond.

What You Need To Know About The Boston Marathon's Elite RunnersAll the important stuff you need to know about the Boston Marathon's elite runners (and a few things you didn't need to know).

As Runners Look Forward To Boston Marathon, Those Killed In Bombings Are Not Forgotten On the Saturday before the Boston Marathon, events were held to remember the three spectators killed during the Boston Marathon bombings six years ago.

Boston Marathon Making Changes For Monday's Rain ForecastThere will be some changes to this year’s Boston Marathon because of the expected rain on Monday.

Road Closures, Parking Restrictions, MBTA Changes For 2019 Boston MarathonStreets all along the Boston Marathon route will be closed to traffic on Monday, April 15th. Parking will be impacted for an extended period.

