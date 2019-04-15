Boston Marathon:Live Coverage Now on WBZ-TV and CBSBoston.com
Boston MarathonWatch Now
  • PHOTOS: 2019 Boston Marathon2019 Boston MarathonThe elite women line up at the starting line in Hopkinton. (WBZ-TV)
  • PHOTOS: 2019 Boston Marathon2019 Boston MarathonThe elite men take off from the starting line in Hopkinton. (WBZ-TV)
  • PHOTOS: 2019 Boston Marathon2019 Boston MarathonLow clouds lie over the start line in Hopkinton as runners prepare to run the marathon. (WBZ-TV)
  • PHOTOS: 2019 Boston Marathon2019 Boston MarathonThere were runners as far as the eye could see at the start line in Hopkinton. (WBZ-TV)
  • PHOTOS: 2019 Boston Marathon2019 Boston MarathonThe marathon is underway for tens of thousands of runners (WBZ-TV)
  • PHOTOS: 2019 Boston Marathon2019 Boston MarathonDaniel Romanchuk becomes the first American man to win the men's wheelchair race since 1993. (WBZ-TV)
  • PHOTOS: 2019 Boston Marathon2019 Boston MarathonDaniel Romanchuk of Urbana, Illinois won the men’s wheelchair division of the Boston Marathon Monday. (WBZ-TV)
  • PHOTOS: 2019 Boston Marathon2019 Boston MarathonManuela Schar celebrates as she approached the finish line to win the women's wheelchair race. (WBZ-TV)
  • PHOTOS: 2019 Boston Marathon2019 Boston MarathonManuela Schar holds her trophy after winning the women's wheelchair race for the second time (WBZ-TV)
  • PHOTOS: 2019 Boston Marathon2019 Boston MarathonWith half of the marathon left, Worknesh Degefa has created distance between herself and the rest of the elite women (WBZ-TV)
