CHAMPIONS:Patriots Beat Rams 13-3, Win Super Bowl LIII
  Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shakes hands with Dante Fowler of the Los Angeles Rams the Patriots beat the Rams in Super Bowl LIII. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  Game MVP Julian Edelman celebrates after the Patriots beat the Rams in Super Bowl LIII. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
  New England Patriots players give head coach Bill Belichick a Gatorade shower after winning Super Bowl LIII. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  Patriots fullback James Develin celebrates after Super Bowl LIII. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
  Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy celebrates after beating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  Tom Brady and Bill Belichick hug after the Patriots defeat the Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  Patriots receiver Julian Edelman celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots beat the Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  Julian Edelman and Tom Brady celebrate at the end of Super Bowl LIII. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
  Patriots QB Tom Brady celebrates with owner Robert Kraft after winning Super Bowl LIII. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP/Getty Images)
  Patriots head coach Bill Belichick celebrates with his granddaughter Blakely after the Super Bowl LIII. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
  Tom Brady celebrates with daughter Vivian after New England's 13-3 victory in Super Bowl LIII. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Patriots Celebrate Super Bowl LIII VictoryPatriots Celebrate After Winning Super Bowl LIIIPatriots receiver Julian Edelman celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots beat the Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Patriots Celebrate Super Bowl LIII VictoryPatriots Celebrate After Winning Super Bowl LIIIPatriots players give head coach Bill Belichick a Gatorade shower after winning Super Bowl LIII. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater celebrates with the Lombardi trophy after winning Super Bowl LIII. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP/Getty Images)
  Patriots Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and Bill Belichick celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  A general view during the New England Patriots celebration after beating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  Confetti falls after the New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
  • Patriots-Rams Super Bowl LIII PhotosA look at the sights of Super Bowl LIII as the New England Patriots squared off against the Los Angeles Rams.

