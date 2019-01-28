Anthony Davis Reportedly Requests Trade, Now Celtics Need To Convince Pelicans To WaitIt was only a matter of time until Anthony Davis finally asked his way out of New Orleans. But the superstar's timing is a bit problematic for the Boston Celtics.

Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman Hates The Patriots, Says Age Has 'Definitely Taken A Toll' On Tom BradyLos Angeles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman gave the Patriots plenty of bulletin board material over the weekend.

Tom Brady Leads 'We're Still Here' Chant, Drops Mic At Super Bowl RallyIt wouldn’t be a Super Bowl send-off rally without a Tom Brady mic drop moment.

Patriots Super Bowl Send-Off Rally At Gillette Stadium Draws Estimated 35,000Throngs of people turned out at Gillette Stadium to wish the Patriots luck as they left for Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII.

Mookie Betts Will Not Visit White House With Red SoxWhen the Red Sox visit the White House in May, the defending World Series champs will do so without their best player.

Eight Throws That Show Why Tom Brady Won't Be RetiringTom Brady is not retiring. Here's a visual display of why.

Patriots 'AirKraft' Arrives In Atlanta For Super Bowl LIIIThe Patriots officially landed in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII.

Tom Brady Says There's 'Zero' Percent Chance He Retires After Super Bowl LIIITom Brady won’t be riding off into the sunset if the Patriots beat the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Bill Belichick And Patriots Blown Away By 'Tremendous' Turnout At Super Bowl RallyTom Brady was among the Patriots players to address an excited crowd at Gillette Stadium as the team left for Super Bowl LIII.

Hurley: New Orleans Has The Right To Complain About Brutal Non-Call ForeverThis was not your standard bad call. This was not something that could have easily been overcome with some focus and some gusto. This was a missed call that literally took a Super Bowl trip away from the Saints.