  • Patriots At Super Bowl LIII Opening NightPatriots At Super Bowl LIII Opening NightA general view as the New England Patriots talk with the media during Super Bowl LIII Opening Night at State Farm Arena on January 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • Patriots At Super Bowl LIII Opening NightPatriots At Super Bowl LIII Opening NightPatriots Quarterback Tom Brady walks on the stage before he talks to the media during Super Bowl LIII Opening Night at State Farm Arena on January 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • Patriots At Super Bowl LIII Opening NightPatriots At Super Bowl LIII Opening NightPatriots quarterback Tom Brady talks to the media during Super Bowl LIII Opening Night at State Farm Arena on January 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • Patriots At Super Bowl LIII Opening NightPatriots At Super Bowl LIII Opening NightPatriots head coach Bill Belichick talks to the media during Super Bowl LIII Opening Night at State Farm Arena on January 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • Patriots At Super Bowl LIII Opening NightPatriots At Super Bowl LIII Opening NightPatriots quarterback Tom Brady talks to the media during Super Bowl LIII Opening Night at State Farm Arena on January 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • Patriots At Super Bowl LIII Opening NightPatriots At Super Bowl LIII Opening NightPatriots receiver Julian Edelman talks to the media during Super Bowl LIII Opening Night at State Farm Arena on January 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • Patriots At Super Bowl LIII Opening NightPatriots At Super Bowl LIII Opening NightPatriots safety Devin McCourty talks to the media during Super Bowl LIII Opening Night at State Farm Arena on January 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • Patriots At Super Bowl LIII Opening NightPatriots At Super Bowl LIII Opening NightPatriots defensive end Trey Flowers talks to the media during Super Bowl LIII Opening Night at State Farm Arena on January 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • Patriots At Super Bowl LIII Opening NightPatriots At Super Bowl LIII Opening NightPatriots tight end Rob Gronkowski talks to the media during Super Bowl LIII Opening Night at State Farm Arena on January 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • Patriots At Super Bowl LIII Opening NightPatriots At Super Bowl LIII Opening NightPatriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski poses with fans during Super Bowl LIII Opening Night at State Farm Arena on January 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • Patriots At Super Bowl LIII Opening NightPatriots At Super Bowl LIII Opening NightPatriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower talks to the media during Super Bowl LIII Opening Night at State Farm Arena on January 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • Patriots At Super Bowl LIII Opening NightPatriots At Super Bowl LIII Opening NightPatriots running back James White talks to the media during Super Bowl LIII Opening Night at State Farm Arena on January 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • Patriots At Super Bowl LIII Opening NightPatriots At Super Bowl LIII Opening NightPatriots head coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Linda Holliday talk with the media during Super Bowl LIII Opening Night at State Farm Arena on January 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • Patriots Super Bowl RallyPatriots fans flocked to Gillette Stadium for a Super Bowl rally as the team left for Atlanta.

