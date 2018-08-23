Even Later in Career, Adam McQuaid Never Backed Down During Bruins CareerFrom start to finish in his Boston career, Adam McQuaid defended his teammates and gave all he had for the Bruins.

Ray Lewis: Slow Down With Darnold, Let Him Go Through His Bumps And Bruises'Inside The NFL' analyst Ray Lewis wants to slow the roll a little bit on the New York Jets' Sam Darnold hype train.

Relive Some Of Adam McQuaid's Best Bruins MomentsBefore moving on completely, it's worth taking a few moments to at least recall some of McQuaid's most memorable moments from his nine-year career wearing the Spoked B.

Bruins Players Young & Old Look Back On Adam McQuaid As A Great TeammateBruins players are having a hard time thinking about life without Adam McQuaid.

It's Time To Get Pumped Up For Patriots-Jaguars WeekThis weekend's meeting is without a doubt a high-end meet-up of (potentially) two of the best teams in the NFL this season. With that being firmly established, here are your headlines to start the week.