CBS Boston Live

Actor Brian d'Arcy James Completes Boston MarathonBrian d'Arcy James is able to add the Boston Marathon to his list of accomplishments.
Indigenous Peoples Day Remembered In Newton, Just Off Boston Marathon CourseWBZ TV's Ken MacLeod reports.
WBZ Midday Forecast For October 11Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
Para Athlete Marko Cheseto Details His Boston Marathon Journey To Steve BurtonMarko Cheseto explains the difficulties of running with two prosthetic legs.
Chaz Davis Speaks With David Wade After Winning Para-Athletic Division Of Boston MarathonChaz Davis, a Grafton native, said he was in pain during the race but needed to finish because it was Boston.
Boston Marathon Champions Benson Kipruto And Diana Kipyogei Speak With Steve BurtonBoth Boston Marathon Champions Benson Kipruto and Diana Kipyogei said Heartbreak Hill was the hardest part.
Tom Brady Only Needed Five Weeks To Throw More Touchdowns Than Every 44-Year-Old In History ... CombinedIt was a classic Sunday Funday for Tom Brady in Tampa this weekend, as Brady threw five touchdowns with more than 400 passing yards for the first time in his GOAT-level career. Katie Johnston reports.
Des Linden Tells David Wade This Year's Boston Marathon Was A 'Suffer-Fest'Des Linden said she felt supported by the city even though it was not her best race.