Val Rogosheske Running Boston Marathon To Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of Original 8 Women FinishersVal Rogosheske was one of the first 8 women to officially run the Boston Marathon in 1972. She'll do it again Monday to celebrate the 50th anniversary. Val spoke to WBZ TV's Kate Merrill and Liam Martin.
22 Team Hoyt Members Running Boston Marathon In Honor Of Iconic Father-Son DuoMembers of the Hoyt family are continuing the legacy following the passing of Dick Hoyt.
Runners Make Way To Boston Marathon Start Line In HopkintonWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
Outgoing B.A.A. President And CEO Tom Grilk Reflects On Years Leading Boston MarathonWBZ-TV's Steve Burton talks to outgoing B.A.A. president and CEO Tom Grilk.
Chance To Run Boston Marathon 'The Opportunity Of A Lifetime' For John Hancock Contest WinnerLiz Kilzi is running this year's Boston Marathon after being chosen as the winner of John Hancock's contest.
Race Director Dave McGillivray Running 50th Boston MarathonWBZ TV's Kate Merrill and Liam Martin talked to race director Dave McGillivray before he ran his 50th Boston Marathon Monday
Marcel Hug, Defending Men's Wheelchair Champion, Withdraws From Boston MarathonWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.
Best Sports To Watch The Boston MarathonWBZ TV's Levan Reid shows us the best spots to watch the runners along the 26.2 mile course.