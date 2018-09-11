Tom Brady After Frustrating Loss To Jaguars: 'You've Got To Learn From Bad Days'Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was not afraid to show his frustration during New England's 31-20 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. He wasn't afraid to voice his opinion after, either.

Vontae Davis Retires At Halftime Of Bills Loss To ChargersVeteran cornerback Vontae Davis decided that he would rather retire than play for the Buffalo Bills during halftime Sunday.

Ups & Downs: Patriots Outplayed Everywhere By Jaguars The Patriots had their chances to come back in Jacksonville, but in the end they couldn't get out of their own way.

Patriots Fall To Jaguars 31-20Not much went right for the Patriots down in Jacksonville, and they're now 1-1 on the season after a 31-20 loss to the Jaguars.

Trey Flowers Leaves Patriots' Week 2 Clash Against Jaguars With Concussion The Patriots have a big concern on defense after losing defensive end Trey Flowers to a concussion on Sunday.