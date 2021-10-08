Boston Marathon On WBZ-TV & CBSBoston.com
PHOTOS: Boston Marathon 2021Check out some photos from this year's Boston Marathon.
WATCH LIVE: 2021 Boston Marathon (Streaming In New England Only)Watch the 125th running of the Boston Marathon.
2021 Boston Marathon Preview: What To Watch ForIt's been two-and-a-half years, but the Boston Marathon is back, with a once-in-a-lifetime race in October. It's the biggest event in Boston since the pandemic began.
What's Different At The Boston Marathon This Year?The most noticeable difference will be the size of this year's race.
Race Director Dave McGillivray Set To Run Boston Marathon For 49th Consecutive YearEach year, Dave McGillivray runs the Boston Marathon after his duties as race director have been completed.
Dick Hoyt's Grandson Troy Running First Boston MarathonTroy Hoyt, the grandson of the late Boston Marathon legend Dick Hoyt, will run his first Boston Marathon Monday.
Boston Marathon Weather Forecast: Cloudy With Sprinkle Early Then Sunny Breaks With Rising TemperaturesThe latest indications are that any rain we might receive Monday would be very light, spotty and also moving out before the Marathon.
MIT Professor Joshua Angrist Shares Nobel Prize In EconomicsAn MIT professor is one of three U.S-based economists who won the 2021 Nobel Prize for economics Monday.
Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's DevelopmentsThe latest developments concerning coronavirus in Massachusetts, updated throughout the day.
First Wave Of Rolling Start Takes Off At Boston MarathonThe rolling start for the Boston Marathon began at 9 a.m.
Para Athletes Start Boston Marathon 2021There are 30 athletes in the inaugural field of the para-athletic division of the Boston Marathon.
Elite Women Runners Begin Boston MarathonSome of the world's fastest women have started the Boston Marathon.
Elite Men Runners Take Off At Start Of Boston MarathonThe men's race of the Boston Marathon has begun.
Rays Stunned By Ground-Rule Double Call, But Umpire Says Ruling Was 'Very Simple'"I can't believe that happened."
Alex Cora Calls Text From Bill Belichick His 'Highlight Of The Year'Red Sox manager Alex Cora was pretty excited Sunday night following his team's dramatic 6-4 walkoff win over the Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS. But that wasn't the highlight of his week -- or even his year.
Christian Vazquez Crushes Walk-Off Homer In 13th, Red Sox Take 2-1 Lead Over Rays In ALDSThe Red Sox are one win away from moving on to the ALCS after walking off with a dramatic 6-4 win over the Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS at Fenway Park on Sunday.
Bloodied Mac Jones Leads Game-Winning Drive Vs. Texans: 'He's A Tough Son Of A Gun'Mac Jones believes he only got hit one time on Sunday in Houston. It was, however a big one.
Kyle Schwarber Has Hilarious Reaction After Cleanly Fielding Grounder At First In Game 3 Of ALDSKyle Schwarber has won over Red Sox fans since his arrival in Boston, mostly with his bat. On Sunday in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays, it was his bat, his glove and a hilarious reaction to a simple fielding play that had Boston fans feeling all warm and cozy about Schwarber.
To Prevent Rats, Watertown Urges Residents Keep Pumpkins InsideHealth experts are hoping to convince residents to switch their holiday décor – for the public good.
'A Truly Unique Home': 251-Square Foot Newton House Listed For $449,900For less than $450,000, you could own a home in a sought after Newton neighborhood. But there’s a catch.
LOOK: Jeep Crashes Up The Stairs Of Waltham HomeA Jeep crashed into the staircase of a home in Waltham on Thursday morning.