PHOTOS: Boston Marathon 2021Check out some photos from this year's Boston Marathon.

WATCH LIVE: 2021 Boston Marathon (Streaming In New England Only)Watch the 125th running of the Boston Marathon.

2021 Boston Marathon Preview: What To Watch ForIt's been two-and-a-half years, but the Boston Marathon is back, with a once-in-a-lifetime race in October. It's the biggest event in Boston since the pandemic began.

What's Different At The Boston Marathon This Year?The most noticeable difference will be the size of this year's race.

Race Director Dave McGillivray Set To Run Boston Marathon For 49th Consecutive YearEach year, Dave McGillivray runs the Boston Marathon after his duties as race director have been completed.

Dick Hoyt's Grandson Troy Running First Boston MarathonTroy Hoyt, the grandson of the late Boston Marathon legend Dick Hoyt, will run his first Boston Marathon Monday.

Boston Marathon Weather Forecast: Cloudy With Sprinkle Early Then Sunny Breaks With Rising TemperaturesThe latest indications are that any rain we might receive Monday would be very light, spotty and also moving out before the Marathon.

MIT Professor Joshua Angrist Shares Nobel Prize In EconomicsAn MIT professor is one of three U.S-based economists who won the 2021 Nobel Prize for economics Monday.

Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's DevelopmentsThe latest developments concerning coronavirus in Massachusetts, updated throughout the day.