Tatum, Brown shoulder blame for Celtics' third quarter collapse in Game 1Ime Udoka blamed Boston's third-quarter collapse on the team's star players, and there was no argument from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on that front.

Dreadful third quarter dooms Celtics as Butler leads Heat to 118-107 victory in Game 1Everything fell apart of the Celtics in the third quarter of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Heat.

Astros Crush Five Homers In Second Inning, Rout Red Sox 13-4The Astros tied the MLB record for most home runs in an inning, hitting five off Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi as part of a nine-run second to help Houston rout Boston 13-4 on Tuesday night.

Same fan catches two home run balls during Astros' 5-homer inning against Red Sox at Fenway ParkAt least one fan at Fenway Park seemed to enjoy himself in the disastrous second inning for the Red Sox.

What's next for Al Horford?It's unclear how long Al Horford will be out after entering Health & Safety Protocol on Tuesday, but Celtics head coach Ime Udoka did not rule him out for Thursday night's Game 2 against the Heat.