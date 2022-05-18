Adam Buksa called to Poland National Team for UEFA Nations League actionAdam Buksa has been on fire for the New England Revolution this season, and will look to bring his hot streak overseas next month.

Ivan Fears no longer working for Patriots, though no formal retirement announcement has been madeIvan Fears was not present for any of the media sessions this week, indicating that his coaching career with the Patriots has indeed come to an end after 25 seasons.

It sounds like Bam Adebayo threw some shade at Jaylen Brown after Heat's Game 1 victoryLet the war of words begin between the Heat and the Celtics.

Patriots still don't have offensive play-caller to replace Josh McDanielsAccording to the Patriots' coaching staff, the team still hasn't decided who will play the key role of offensive play-caller when the games do begin.

Jimmy Butler wants to run into Celtics 'and see who falls down first'The Celtics ran into a whole lot of Jimmy Butler in Game 1 on Tuesday night. Or rather, Butler ran into a whole lot of Celtics. The Miami Heat superstar is planning on doing even more of it going forward.